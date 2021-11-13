Fast News

Sara Duterte-Carpio's decision comes just before the November 15 deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the May elections.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party's original candidate withdrew. (AFP)

The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, Sara Duterte-Carpio, has filed her candidacy for the vice presidency, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans.

The Commission on Election (COMELEC), the government's official election monitor, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party's original candidate withdrew, her spokesperson, Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a statement.

Shortly after her candidacy papers were filed by a representative, the political party of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine ruler, adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential choice.

Just three days ago, Duterte-Carpio had withdrawn from mayoral elections for Davao City, sparking discussions over her election plans.

'A surprise'

Duterte-Carpio's decision to seek the country's No. 2 job came as a surprise as she has led opinion polls throughout this year as the preferred presidential candidate.

"It was a surprise," Antonio La Vina, professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University said. "Next surprise is VP for whom."

After the now vice presidential candidate had stepped down from the mayoral race, there had been talks of a possible alliance with presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In the Philippines, the president is elected separately from the vice president.

Apart from Marcos, other presidential aspirants in next year's polls include former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, vice president Leni Robredo, Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, senator Panfilo Lacson, and Duterte's former police chief Ronald dela Rosa.

Duterte-Carpio's 76-year-old father is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second six-year term. He said last month he was retiring from politics.

The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies