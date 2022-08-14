Fast News

Moscow and Pyongyang to expand bilateral relations, Russian President Putin tells North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in a letter, says North Korean state media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media has reported.

In a letter to Kim for North Korea's liberation day, Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

Source: Reuters