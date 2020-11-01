Fast News

Typhoon Goni hit Catanduanes Island before dawn with sustained winds of 225 kilometres per hour. It came a week after Typhoon Molave battered the same region, killing 22 people.

Floodwaters pass by Cagsawa ruins, a famous tourist spot in Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines. November 1, 2020. (AP)

At least seven people have been killed as Typhoon Goni has pounded the Philippines, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

The strongest typhoon of the year also triggered deadly landslides that buried a number of houses in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said.

Goni was a "super typhoon" when it made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres per hour.

It was downgraded a few hours later as it swept across Luzon and reduced intensity as it headed towards the capital Manila, where the sprawling city of 12 million was bracing for strong winds in the evening.

"Destructive winds and intense rainfall" were affecting areas in the typhoon's path, including provinces near the capital, the state weather forecaster warned in its latest update.

Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago, killing 22 people.

At least seven people were killed in Albay province, Civil Defence said in a statement.

#Typhoon #GONI (#RollyPH) is rampaging through #Philippines. Center is currently over Quezon & heading W. The good news: rough terrain of these islands has significantly weakened typhoon. But it'll still bring dangerous conditions to rest of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, & #MetroManila. pic.twitter.com/2EAk9JzRXL — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) November 1, 2020

Landslides

Several of the victims died in rain-induced landslides of volcanic ash that police said engulfed numerous houses in two adjacent villages near the active Mayon volcano in the province.

"We have recovered three bodies and are looking for three more," said Major Domingo Tapel, chief of police in Guinobatan town.

The roofs of at least two evacuation centres were torn off by the force of the wind, while floods inundated some villages.

"The winds are fierce. We can hear the trees being pummelled. It's very strong," Francia Mae Borras, 21, told from her home in the nearby coastal city of Legazpi.

A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Mass evacuation

Nearly 400,000 people have fled their homes, most of them to evacuation centres, civil defence said.

Various officials in affected areas have reported power cuts, which are disrupting telecommunication services and hampering efforts to assess the extent of the damage.

"Our roads have a lot of debris from the mountains such as branches and sand, some which came from Mayon (volcano). Some roads are unpassable," said Carlos Irwin Baldo, the mayor of Camalig, near Legazpi.

In Manila, the airport was closed and residents were evacuated from low-lying slum areas at risk of being inundated by several-metres-high storm surges.

Source: AFP