President Yoon Suk-yeol announces mourning after stampede at a Halloween celebration in capital Seoul leaves 151 people dead and dozens injured.

Itaewon is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants. (AFP)

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared national mourning period over a stampede during Halloween festivities, saying it was so miserable to see such a disaster happening in the heart of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"In the centre of Seoul, a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened," Yoon said in a national address on Sunday, vowing to "thoroughly investigate" the incident and ensure it could never happen again.

His announcement came after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley on Saturday, killing 151 people and injuring 150 others in country's worst disaster in years.

Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country's biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began.

The South Korean government eased Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.

Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies