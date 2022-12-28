Fast News

Bakhretdin Khakimov, who was known as Sheikh Abdullah after converting to Islam, dies of carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking heater in western Herat city, officials say.

Afghan residents carry the body of Bakhretdin Khakimov during his funeral procession in Herat on December 28, 2022. (AFP)

A former Soviet soldier who chose to stay in Afghanistan when the Red Army withdrew following a disastrous decade-long occupation that ended in 1989 has died, officials said.

Bakhretdin Khakimov, who was thought to be in his 60s and was known as Sheikh Abdullah, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking heater in the western city of Herat, they said on Wednesday.

"He died from inhaling gas that comes out of heaters," Ahmad Shah Mushfiq, head of Herat's forensic department, told the AFP news agency, adding that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid offered his condolences to Abdullah's family.

"He came to Afghanistan with former Soviet forces and was taken prisoner," Mujahid said in a tweet.

"He later became a Muslim, got married here, and lived in Herat."

In this file photo taken on February 12, 2015, Bakhretdin Khakimov, who works at the Jihad Museum that contains exhibitions about the Soviet invasion of 1979 and the Afghan resistance, prays in his home in Herat Province. (AFP Archive)

'Afghans are very kind'

Abdullah was an officer in the military intelligence wing of the Soviet army, which occupied Afghanistan for 10 years after invading in 1979.

He was injured in battle around 1985, suffering a serious head wound, he told AFP in an interview in 2015. He said he owed his life to his Afghan enemies, who found him and treated him.

"I feel very ashamed because I damaged this country, caused losses to people," he said at the time.

"I stayed in Afghanistan because Afghans are very kind and hospitable people."

In recent years Abdullah, bearded and usually dressed in traditional Afghan attire, worked at a museum in Herat and also as a healer.

"He was a good man, a good Muslim," friend Saeed Ghulam Hassan told AFP.

After invading on Christmas Eve in 1979, the Red Army pulled out a decade later having lost nearly 15,000 troops fighting Western-backed Mujahideen forces. The war also cost the lives of more than a million Afghans.

The Soviet defeat precipitated a civil war which gave rise to the Taliban and its first and short stint in power from 1996 to 2001 when US ousted it following 9/11 attacks.

Taliban rose back to power after US troops vacated Afghanistan in August 2021, bringing an end to America's longest war after a chaotic and violent troop pullout.

Source: AFP