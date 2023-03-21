Fast News

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck Pakistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), killing at least two people in the country's north and two in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center in Pakistan initially gave a reading of 7.7 for Tuesday night's quake, which the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revised down to 6.8.

The USGS said the quake was centred near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan and had a depth of 187 kilometres (116 miles).

A disaster management authority in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said that two people died and six people were injured from incidents of roof, wall and house collapses, according to Dawn.com.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's disaster mitigation ministry, said two people had been killed in eastern Laghman province.

Strong earthquake

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of Badakhshan's information department told Reuters news agency they were also checking the province for any casualties, but had no reports yet.

"We felt a strong earthquake, according to primary information the main place (affected) was Yamgan District," he said.

Some of mountainous Badakhshan's remote villages can be difficult to reach and do not have access to phone or internet.

In the provincial capital, Faizabad, 29-year old Ashraf Nael said he was at home on Tuesday evening when the windows of his family home began rattling strongly for about a minute.

"My brothers and sisters all ran outside . .. we live in a concrete house, those houses which are made from mud might have been damaged," he said.

In northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a 90-metre-(295-foot)-long wall around a police station collapsed, according to a police district spokesman, but did not cause any casualties.

Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi. In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir - the site of a deadly earthquake in 2005 in which more than 80,000 people were killed - people ran out of their homes, crying and reciting holy verses, according to a Reuters witness.

Shaking was felt over an area 1,000 kilometres wide by approximately 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies