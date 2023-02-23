Fast News

EMSC says magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, and Chinese state media report 7.3 magnitude earthquake near border of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Tajikistan has been hit by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre [EMSC], revising the quake's magnitude from 7.1.

An earthquake of about 7.3magnitude occurred near the border of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and Tajikistan at around 8:37 am (0037 GMT), Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday.

