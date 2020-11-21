Fast News

Thousands march against lacklustre education system while others protest with giant "asteroid" balls and half a dozen T-Rex characters representing the country's "political dinosaurs".

Large balls that depict asteroids are thrown in the air over a crowd attending a student rally in Bangkok, November 21, 2020. (AP)

Thousands of people have joined a protest led by high school students in Bangkok to call for education reforms as well as the demands of a broader movement pushing to remove the Thai government and curb the powers of the monarchy.

Saturday’s rally, held in one of Bangkok's busiest shopping areas, attracted a crowd of at least 1,000 people, many of whom were not secondary school students.

It was the first major protest since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday that police would use all laws against protesters, who have become the biggest challenge to the establishment in years.

Police said the protest by the Bad Student group could go ahead, although two of its teenage leaders were summoned on Friday for charges over a previous protest.

But despite the threats, the youngsters remained defiant as they danced alongside half a dozen T-Rex characters representing Thailand's "political dinosaurs" and bounced around giant "asteroid" balls.

Core demands

"We are here to ask for the freedom that has been taken away from us as well as for reforms to education," said high school student Mameaw, 18, who declined to give her full name.

"We want a real constitutional monarchy."

Protests since July have three core demands: the removal of former junta leader Prayuth as prime minister, a new constitution, and reforms to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

But the high school students also seek greater freedom and fairer treatment within an education system they say is archaic and aimed primarily at inculcating obedience.

Many spoke of the importance of gender equality.

"I have been sexually abused by teachers. School is not a safe place," said a placard held by one student who sat in uniform with her mouth taped shut in protest.

Dinosaur mascots hold a large ball depicting an asteroid during a student rally in Bangkok, November 21, 2020. (AP)

#ByeByeDinosaurs

One of the hashtags used by the Bad Student group on Saturday translates as #ByeByeDinosaurs.

The rally was called by a group that calls itself "Bad Students," mocking their status as rebels against traditional school rules and authorities.

Reflecting their light touch toward protest actions, they used props including people in dinosaur suits and oversize beach balls standing in for asteroids.

Just as an asteroid hitting the earth is believed to have led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, they pointed out, the old-fashioned members of Thailand's establishment impending change will face a collision with the country's pro-democracy movement.

Though the original goals of the Bad Students included abolishing outmoded regulations such as dress codes and reforming antiquated curriculums, they now also support the demands of Thailand’s broader pro-democracy movement, which seeks major political change.

Prayuth rejects resignation demands

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister hoped protesters would exercise their freedom constructively and within the law.

Prayuth has rejected the demand of protesters that he resign and their accusations that he engineered last year's election to keep power that he first seized from an elected government in 2014.

The Royal Palace has made no comment since the protests began in July.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies