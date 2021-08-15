Fast News

The fall of Jalalabad has left Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and seven other provincial capitals out of the country's 34. Meanwhile, the US has announced that evacuation of the embassy in Kabul has started.

Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. (Reuters)

The Taliban has seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.

The collapse of Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, on Sunday has left Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and seven other provincial capitals out of the country's 34.

READ MORE: Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif falls to Taliban - officials

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted, or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the US military.

President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke to the nation on Saturday for the first time since the offensive began, appears increasingly isolated as well.

Warlords he negotiated with just days earlier have surrendered to the Taliban or fled, leaving Ghani without a military option.

Ongoing negotiations in Qatar, the site of a Taliban office, also have failed to stop the insurgents' advance.

While Kabul appeared calm Sunday, some ATMs stopped distributing cash as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings.

US, Britain, Germany rush evacuation of embassy staff

The United States announced on Sunday that evacuation of the embassy in Kabul has started, as the UK and Germany also rush to evacuate their citizens out of Afghanistan.

To support the evacuation, US President Joe Biden authorised an additional 1,000 troops for deployment to Afghanistan.

Germany said it would bring forward charter flights originally planned for the end of August to evacuate non-essential embassy staff in Kabul as well as Afghan helpers.

The Czech government also said on Saturday it would evacuate its two diplomats from its embassy in Kabul along with local workers as the security situation worsened.

READ MORE: Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

Jalalabad surrenders on negotiations with elders

Militants posted photos online early Sunday showing them in the governor's office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Abrarullah Murad, a lawmaker from the province said that the insurgents seized Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Murad said there was no fighting as the city surrendered.

The fall Saturday of Mazar-e-Sharif, the country’s fourth-largest city, which Afghan forces and two powerful former warlords had pledged to defend, handed the insurgents control over all of northern Afghanistan.

Atta Mohammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum, two of the warlords Ghani tried to rally to his side days earlier, fled over the border into Uzbekistan on Saturday, said officials close to Dostum.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to publicly speak about his movements.

Writing on Twitter, Noor alleged a “conspiracy” aided the fall of the north to the Taliban, without elaborating.

“Despite our firm resistance, sadly, all the government and the Afghan security forces equipment were handed over to the Taliban as a result of a big organized and cowardly plot,” Noor wrote. “They had orchestrated the plot to trap Marshal Dostum and myself too, but they didn’t succeed.”

READ MORE: Taliban closes in on Kabul as US troops rush to Afghan capital for exit

President Ghani on consultations

In his speech Saturday, Ghani vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

The US has continued holding peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar this week, and the international community has warned that a Taliban government brought about by force would be shunned. But the insurgents appear to have little interest in making concessions as they rack up victories on the battlefield.

“We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies,” Ghani said. “Soon the results will be shared with you,” he added, without elaborating further.

Fear of Taliban rule

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s oppressive rule.

Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, expressed fears about a Taliban takeover Saturday in an interview from Mazar-e-Sharif, before it fell.

“There will be no place for women,” said Mazari, who governs a district of 36,000 people near the northern city. “In the provinces controlled by the Taliban, no women exist there anymore, not even in the cities. They are all imprisoned in their homes.”

In a statement late Saturday, however, the Taliban insisted their fighters wouldn't enter people's homes or interfere with businesses. They also said they'd offer an “amnesty” to those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign forces.

“The Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property, and honor and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation,” the militants said. “In this regard, no one should worry about their life.”

Despite the pledge, those who can afford a ticket have been flocking to Kabul International Airport, the only way out of the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies