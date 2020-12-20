Fast News

The elections in 76 Thai provinces are the first since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha overthrew an elected government in a military coup.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during provincial elections in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in Thailand, December 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Thais have voted nationwide in provincial elections that mark the first test of democracy since a general election last year that drew accusations of manipulation and helped spawn months of youth protests.

The elections in Thailand's 76 provinces outside the capital Bangkok on Sunday are the first since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who kept power after last year's ballot, overthrew an elected government in a military coup.

"It's my duty to vote," said 27-year-old bank worker Korkiet Akaraparn, voting in his first provincial election in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

"I hope that there will be new people from this election who bring change."

Polling officials reported a steady turnout despite Thailand's biggest daily surge in cases on Saturday in a province outside Bangkok.

Polls close at 1000 GMT (5pm local), with results expected from the evening.

#Thailand Due to last minute #Covid19 surge at #Samutsakorn where the province was blockade, there was a concern that national location election may not take place but there is a last minute ok by EC to go ahead, even inside Samutprakarn province where the surge took place https://t.co/Vz8JNnaf8Q — Rajprasong_News (@Rajprasong_News) December 20, 2020

Vocal challenger to Prayuth

Among the parties putting up candidates is the Progressive Movement, which has its roots in the now banned Future Forward Party of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Thanathorn had emerged as the most vocal challenger to Prayut.

When he and his party were banned from politics, it prompted protests demanding the removal of Prayut, a new constitution and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

Prayut rejects accusations that he engineered the general election to keep power.

Although the party backing him in parliament is not formally putting up candidates in the provincial elections, contestants in races across the country are making clear their loyalty to his camp.

About 120,000 police will ensure security and prevent election fraud during tomorrow's provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections, the country's first local elections in more than six years. #BangkokPost #Thailand https://t.co/52O45KINdb — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) December 18, 2020

Thailand: The Progressive Movement (Centre-left) was established after the dissolution of Future Forward (Centre-left) with Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as leader. The movement is fielding 42/76 Local Executive candidates in today's local election.#เลือกตั้ง2020 — Asia Elects (@AsiaElects) December 20, 2020

Test for largest party

The elections are also a test for the Pheu Thai Party linked to populist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

In opposition it remains the largest party in Thailand's parliament.

Thaksin, who rarely comments in public from self-exile since being overthrown in 2006, has posted on Twitter to encourage people to support the party ahead of provincial elections, in which powerful families traditionally hold local sway.

"I voted for candidates who are relatives of the former chief," said Charoen Buaperm, 60.

Provincial administrations are responsible for the provision of local services and development plans and run their own budgets.

The Progressive Movement seeks to devolve more power to provinces from Bangkok, which is not yet holding its own local election.

