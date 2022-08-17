Fast News

Convenience stores and a gas station across three provinces in Thailand's south were targeted, lightly injuring at least seven, police and military stated.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far. (Twitter/@thestandardth)

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand, authorities said, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.

The bombings and arson attacks happened on Wednesday after midnight and targeted convenience stores and a gas station across three provinces, lightly injuring at least seven, according to police and military statements.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.

Disrupted peace talks

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

Wednesday's attacks came after the Thai government earlier this year restarted discussions with the main insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The government has said it is ready to talk to all groups.

READ MORE: How Patani-Malay Muslims refuse to be swallowed by Thailand's mainstream

Source: Reuters