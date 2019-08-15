The US president linked a humane resolution to anti-Beijing protests to China trade deal in tweets as Hong Kong activists plan more mass rallies this weekend to show their movement maintains public support despite disruptive sit-in at the airport.

In this file photo taken on June 29, 2019, China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka. (AFP Archive)

Donald Trump on Wednesday urged China to "humanely" resolve the violent stand-off with anti-Beijing protestors in Hong Kong as concerns grow that Beijing is considering direct intervention in the crisis.

In a series of tweets, the US president linked a possible trade deal with Beijing to a peaceful resolution to the political unrest that has roiled the semi-autonomous Chinese city for 10 weeks.

Washington has become increasingly alarmed by the build-up of Chinese security forces on the border with Hong Kong as the protests show no signs of abating and Beijing intensifies its drumbeat of intimidation against a movement pushing democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.

"Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump wrote on Twitter, in the first clear indication that the trade deal could be threatened by how Beijing reacts to the protests.

"I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it," Trump said in a subsequent tweet, suggesting a "personal meeting" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

..deferral to December. It actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Beyond the extradition bill

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, but have since morphed into a wider – sometimes violent – movement for democratic rights.

The protesters also demand an impartial enquiry into the use of force by the police when facing demonstrators.

The movement represents the greatest challenge to Beijing's authority since the city was handed back by the British in 1997 under a deal that allowed it to keep freedoms that many Hong Kongers feel are being eroded.

A 2014 Umbrella Movement emerged in mass numbers, demanding universal suffrage, but fizzled out, its demands ignored by the Beijing-backed administration and its leaders arrested.

However, it laid the groundwork for the current protest movement.

One of the top opposition leaders imprisoned on public disorder charges related to the Umbrella Movement was released on bail on Thursday as the Hong Kong government attempts to quell protests.

Benny Tai was sentenced to 16 months in April in the trial of nine Umbrella leaders.

He was allowed to return home on $12,755 bail but was barred from leaving Hong Kong and will have his appeal heard in late February, according to the court.

Weekend rallies after airport clashes

Activists are planning another series of mass rallies this weekend in a bid to show their movement still maintains broad public support despite violent scenes during a disruptive occupation of the airport. Protesters wanted to draw the attention of international travellers to their demands.

On Tuesday, chaos erupted at one of the world's busiest transport hubs as protesters physically stopped travellers from boarding flights, battled riot police and assaulted two men they accused of being Chinese infiltrators.

Beijing –– which has refused to grant any concessions to the protest movement –– has seized on the airport violence, with state-media churning out a deluge of condemnatory articles, pictures and videos.

"The radicals' violent attacks on innocent citizens are tantamount to an act of terrorism that should be condemned in the strongest terms possible," Xinhua wrote in a commentary on Thursday.

Until the airport protest, hardcore demonstrators had largely focused their anger towards the police, with whom they have fought weekly battles, or state institutions, such as the city's parliament and Beijing's main office in the city.

The chaotic scenes inside the airport have prompted some soul-searching within the largely leaderless movement over whether that violence has undermined their cause.

As some groups sent out apologies, messaging forums used to organise protests have filled with calls to support a planned rally on Sunday organised by the Civil Human Rights Front – a group that advocates non-violence and has previously managed to get colossal crowds out onto the streets.

"An urgent call from the peaceful, the rational and the non-violent: the whole world come out on August 18!" read one popular thread on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum used by protesters.

Hands-off approach

Trump's tweets on Hong Kong appeared to signal something of a change in his approach to the city.

In recent days, he has been criticised by both sides of the political aisle for shying away from the issue, avoiding criticising Beijing even as he cited US intelligence reports of Chinese forces moving to the territory's border.

Only a few hours before Trump's tweets, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross –– a key figure in the trade talks –– told CNBC that the Hong Kong protests were an "internal matter" for Beijing.

China has portrayed the protests as a foreign-funded attempt to destabilise the motherland rather than a popular revolt against its policies.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade, but Trump has delayed tariffs on consumer and electronic goods from China till December, giving investors hope for a detente in the trade conflict.

The introduction of Hong Kong as a potential bargaining chip in those talks could produce a further wrinkle.

Beijing has made it clear it is in no mood to offer concessions to Hong Kong's protesters, whose demands include an independent inquiry into the police's use of tear gas and rubber bullets, as well as a long-demanded right to elect the city's leader.

Source: AFP