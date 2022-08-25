Fast News

As Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh, UN chief notes "the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future" for the minority, who face widespread discrimination in Myanmar.

Perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable, Guterres’ spokesperson says. (Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Myanmar’s military-installed government to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis.

He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres noted "the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future" for the Rohingya, who face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

Guterres’ spokesperson said that "perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable," adding that "justice for victims will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive political future for the country and its people."

The long-simmering conflict with the Rohingya exploded on August 25, 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to attacks on police and border guards by a Rohingya militant group.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh as troops allegedly committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

READ MORE: UN rights chief: Conditions not right for return of Rohingya to Myanmar

Mass atrocities

In January 2020, the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, ordered Myanmar to do all it could to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. Two days earlier, an independent commission set up by Myanmar’s government concluded there were reasons to believe security forces committed war crimes against the Rohingya — but not genocide.

In March 2022, the United States said the oppression of the Rohingya amounts to genocide after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by Myanmar’s military.

READ MORE: More evidence shows how Myanmar's military planned Rohingya purge

What's next?

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet that some 1 million Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh must return home to Myanmar.

"The Rohingya are nationals of Myanmar and they have to be taken back," Hasina was quoted as saying by Bachelet's press secretary, Ihsanul Karim.

But Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said there are no immediate prospects for the Rohingya to return, noting that more than 150,000 Rohingya are still confined in camps in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

China brokered a 2017 agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya. But Hasina and other Bangladeshi officials have expressed frustration at what they call Myanmar’s inaction in taking them back. The Rohingya have balked at returning without having their longstanding grievances addressed.

Myanmar’s army ousted the country’s elected government in February 2021 as Aung San Suu Kyi's party was about to start a second term in office. The military takeover was met with widespread public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance that some UN experts have characterised as civil war.

Critics of the military have accused it of carrying out widespread human rights abuses.

READ MORE: Bangladesh seeks China's help for Rohingya repatriation

Source: TRTWorld and agencies