Fast News

"Lilium Jet trip will cost the same as an Uber" said Munich-based flying taxi startup Lilium and its first US Vertiport would be near Orlando International Airport, Florida

An undated handout picture from Munich-based flying taxi startup Lilium shows its five-seater prototype in Munich, Germany, October, 2019. (Handout via Reuters / Reuters)

Flying taxi startup Lilium will set up its first US hub near Orlando, putting more than 20 million Floridians within range of the winged electric aircraft that can take off vertically and cover 300 km in a single one-hour hop.

Munich-based Lilium said on Wednesday its first US Vertiport would be at Lake Nona, a futuristic smart city being built near Orlando International Airport by the Tavistock Development Group.

The hub, due to start operations in 2025, would be Lilium’s second after a similar Vertiport planned in Duesseldorf, capital of Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Startups are racing to develop, certify and manufacture electric aircraft in a bid to revolutionise short-range travel. Five-year old Lilium – with $375 million in investor funding – is one of the best backed.

READ MORE: Air taxi start-up Lilium expands production

We've partnered with @TavistockDevCo and @citybeautiful to develop America’s first urban and regional air mobility network by 2025 in Lake Nona, Orlando, FL, connecting 20 million Floridians with major cities including Orlando and Tampa. https://t.co/uryTvEl8Rf — Lilium (@Lilium) November 11, 2020

Its five-seater Lilium Jet has undergone flight tests and, if approved for service, would offer travellers a way to skip traffic and quickly reach their destinations for around the cost of an Uber, said Chief Operating Officer Remo Gerber.

The fixed-wing aircraft, powered by 36 electric engines which point down for takeoff and tilt to the rear for horizontal flight, would be steered by a qualified pilot.

“It’s a hundred times safer than helicopters. Pricing is five to 10 times cheaper,” Gerber told Reuters in an interview.

Lilium says they achieved speeds of more than 100 km/h in test flights, as it announces investments to build hundreds of the aircraft with a view to commercial launch in 2025. Picture taken October 10, 2019. (Lilium/Handout via Reuters / Reuters)

Power use for distance covered is similar to electric vehicles while, because there is no runway, the cost of a Vertiport is far lower than a traditional airport, ranging from 1-2 million euros for a basic landing zone to $8-$18 million for a major rooftop hub.

“Lilium’s core mission of transport which not only supports bringing the region together, but also provides a solution to environmental issues, is incredibly impressive,” said Tavistock Managing Director Ben Weaver.

The City of Orlando is also backing the project, which Mayor Buddy Dyer described as an “expansion of safe, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options throughout one of the fastest growing regions in the country.”

Source: Reuters