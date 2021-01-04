Fast News

The company says it's "still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues."

Slack says customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to the app. (AFP)

Office communication app Slack has broken, disrupting communications across the world.

"We're still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack," it said on Monday.

"There's no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us."

It said customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack, adding, "We apologise for any disruption caused."





This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

