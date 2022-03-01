Fast News

Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci says certain sections in Indian media were attempting to cast doubts on his appointment.

Ayci, 51, was chairman of Turkish Airlines from April 2015 to January 2022. (Reuters)

Turkish businessman Ilker Ayci has declined an offer to head Air India, the flag carrier airline of India.

The former chairman of Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said he came to the decision due to news carried out against him in the Indian media.

A group close to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reportedly objecting to Tata Group's appointment of Ayci as CEO and managing director based on his history of working with the Turkish government.

"Since the announcement of my appointment as of April 1, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to color my appointment with undesirable colors," Ayci said in a statement.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," he said.

A spokesperson for India's Tata confirmed the development, without sharing further details.

The move comes as a setback for India's Tata, which will need to restart the search for a CEO to turn around the loss-making carrier.

While the airline has lucrative landing slots, any new chief faces an uphill task to upgrade Air India's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

