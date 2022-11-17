Fast News

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry announced an extension of a Türkiye-brokered deal to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an initial agreement on July 22 in Istanbul. (AA)

Ukraine has said that an agreement was reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days.

"This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Türkiye remain guarantors of the Initiative," Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial deal reached in July has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

The parties were negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its planned expiration on Saturday, November 19, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to get Russian grain and fertilisers to less-developed countries.

