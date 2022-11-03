Fast News

Six more ships leave Ukrainian ports a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia returned to the Ankara-brokered grain export deal.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond the deal's November deadline. (AA Archive)

A total of six ships have left Ukrainian ports after the resumption of the Istanbul grain deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left Ukrainian ports," Akar said on Thursday in the southeastern Hakkari province.

"Thus, the number of ships leaving the ports exceeded 426 and the amount of grain transported surpassed 9.7 million tonnes," he added.

Akar's remarks came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia returned to the Ankara-brokered deal, which was signed on July 22 between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

Russia on Saturday had said it would suspend its participation in the deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

Negotiating extension

"Now, we will intensify our efforts within the framework determined by our president regarding the extension of the grain initiative, which will expire on November 19th," Akar said.

He added that it is Ankara's "most sincere wish" that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev ends through peaceful means and methods.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilisers to less developed countries.

