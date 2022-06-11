Fast News

The ministry's response came after a report by the German domestic intelligence said that the PKK terror organisation is "the biggest foreign extremist group" in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. (AA)

Berlin's interior ministry has said the danger of attacks by the PKK terror group against Türkiye's semi-state institutions in Germany remains.

The ministry told Anadolu Agency in a written reply on Friday that the terror group in Germany is mainly focused on the provision of logistics and financial support and the recruitment of new personnel.

The PKK's activities in the country also focus on holding numerous demonstrations and large events for propaganda purposes, the ministry said.

With around 14,500 followers, the PKK terror is "the biggest foreign extremist group" in Germany, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV’s annual security report released on Tuesday.

The ministry's reply said that the PKK has been trying to present the image of non-violence in Europe for years, though the risk of attacks by the group were not completely eliminated.

PKK supporters in the past have attacked the police and come face to face with Turkish groups during the demonstrations.

"There is a partial risk that deaths cannot be completely excluded in such clashes," the German response said.

READ MORE: PKK using Germany as base to finance attacks in Türkiye: German spy chief

Fighting against the PKK

The German ministry statement said the country has been fighting the group since it was banned in 1993.

"Convening and prohibition authorities of the states are constantly monitoring the display of its symbols in case the PKK's unity is supported according to the current provisions," it said.

In addition, the country banned the activities of the Mezopotamya Publishing House and MIR Multimedia company that, according to the ministry, served to protect the organisational integrity of the PKK.

The ban was placed on the two entities on February 12, 2019, and their appeal against it was later rejected by 6th Senate of the Federal Administrative Court.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU.

READ MORE: How Europe became a safe haven for the PKK

Source: TRT World