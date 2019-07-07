Exit polls indicate conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a comfortable victory over left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for Greece's 300-member parliament.

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves at supporters after voting at a polling station, during the general election in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. (Reuters)

Greece's conservative New Democracy party has defeated Greek leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Sunday's general election, exit polls showed.

A combined survey by Greece's main TV stations showed New Democracy leading Tsipras's Syriza party by an average of 40 percent to 28.5 percent.

The vote was Greece's first parliamentary election since the country emerged from three successive international bailouts and as it continues to struggle from a crippling financial crisis of nearly a decade.

The snap election was called after Syriza suffered a defeat in European elections in May, and was largely a showdown between two contenders –– Tsipras and Kyriakos Mitsotakis of New Democracy, scion of a political dynasty who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father as prime minister.

Earlier as Mitsotakis arrived at the polling station, a crowd of supporters erupted in cheers of "Here comes the prime minister!" A small group of radical leftist demonstrators tried to block the entrance.

"Today, Greeks take their fate in their own hands and I am certain that a better day for our country will dawn tomorrow," Mitsotakis said.

Focus on economy

Greece endured a debilitating financial crisis from 2010 that required three cash lifelines from its European Union partners. The economy is the public's main concern, said Thomas Gerakis of pollsters MARC.

"I want the government that will be elected to do its best for the people, who are hungry," said pensioner Christos Mpekos, 69. "To give jobs to the young so they don't leave."

Others said they forgave Tsipras for any errors.

"I am completely satisfied, whatever the mistakes, whatever the omissions. He got us out of the bailouts," said Niki Loufa, 61, a retired bank worker.

Tsipras says that a vote cast for Mitsotakis would go to the political establishment, which forced Greece to the edge of the precipice in the first place.

But he has also been roundly criticised for mismanagement of crises and for brokering a deeply unpopular deal to end a dispute over the name of neighouring North Macedonia.

"Tsipras brought a pension plan that hurt us; he brought a deal over the Macedonia issue that stole our pride," said another voter, 62-year-old Fotini.

High unemployment

Greece wrapped up its last economic adjustment programme in 2018 but remains under surveillance from lenders to ensure no future fiscal slippage. While economic growth has returned, Greek unemployment of 18 percent is the euro zone's highest.

New Democracy has promised to invest in creating well-paid jobs with decent benefits.

But some voters remained skeptical.

"I don't expect anything to change but I would like everything to change," said 44-year-old Alexandros Pappas, who is unemployed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies