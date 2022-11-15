Fast News

EU, NATO, and many countries express solidarity with Warsaw as explosion in eastern Poland — a NATO member — leaves two people dead, soaring tensions across Europe.

Poland has put its military on heightened readiness after what it said was a Russia-made missile falling inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about six kilometres from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm the blast resulted from stray Russian missiles, while Russia's Defence Ministry denied it.

Here are some of the first reactions:

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the explosion in the east of the country.

"I offered my condolences for the loss of life," he said on Twitter. "NATO is monitoring the situation and allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established."

Stoltenberg will hold urgent talks on Wednesday with alliance ambassadors, a spokesperson said.

"The Secretary General will chair an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors tomorrow to discuss this tragic incident," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

US

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the US was "looking into" media reports but was not able to corroborate the reports.

Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland, November 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine

Ukraine called for NATO members to convene an "immediate" summit to bring tough measures against Moscow.

"A collective response to Russian actions must be tough and principled. Among immediate actions: a NATO summit with Ukraine's participation to craft further joint actions, which will force Russia to change its course on escalation, providing Ukraine with modern aircraft," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Twitter.

Russia

Russia's defence minister dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.

"Statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation," the Russian defence minister said on Telegram.

EU

European Council Charles Michel said that Europe stands with Poland and will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending G20 Summit in Bali

"I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies", Michel said in a tweet.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron called for talks to be held at the G20 summit underway in Indonesia, the Elysee Palace told the AFP news agency.

Efforts were under way to "explore the possibility of a discussion tomorrow morning at the level of leaders... given the presence of all our major European partners and our major allied partners at the G20" summit, attended by Macron, the French presidency said.

Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened the national defence council.

"In response to the stop in oil transfer through the Druzhba pipeline and the missile hitting territory of Poland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened HU's Defence Council for 8 pm (1900 GMT)," tweeted Orban's spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs.

Canada

Canada said it is aware of an explosion.

"We are monitoring the situation, and we are in contact with Poland and other partners on this," said Adrien Blanchard, a spokesman for Canada's Foreign Ministry.

Germany

Germany is monitoring the situation in Poland closely and is in contact with Warsaw and its NATO allies, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"My thoughts are with #Poland, our close ally and neighbour," Baerbock tweeted.

UK

Britain is "urgently" looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and is "in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies," Foreign Minister James Cleverly said.

Latvia

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said NATO could provide air defences for Poland and "part of the territory of Ukraine".

"One of the possibilities would be an agreement between NATO member states and Poland on the provision of additional anti-aircraft defence, including in part of the territory of Ukraine", he tweeted.

"Deliberately or unknowingly caused - such a situation is unacceptable" he tweeted, after earlier claiming, without providing evidence, that the explosions were caused by Russian missiles landing on Polish territory.

Lithuania

Lithuanian's president and prime minister will discuss regional security with officials at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, their press offices said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies