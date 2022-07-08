Fast News

Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Mitsotakis, who attended a European Parliament session on July 5, was reminded by a member that "covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work". (Reuters Archive)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has faced criticism for his country's attitude towards asylum seekers.

Mitsotakis, who attended a European Parliament session on July 5, was reminded by a member that "covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work".

"When asylum seekers try to enter Europe from your country, these people's rights are ruthlessly violated and pushed back to Turkish soil...," European Parliament member Tineke Strik told Mitsotakis in a scathing speech.

"Evidence is recorded by UN bodies, NGOs and investigative journalists. European judges refuse to accept a reality that violates core EU values," Strik said, according to her Twitter account.

Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Only on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Greece in a landmark case concerning the 2014 sinking of a migrant boat in the Aegean Sea.

Yesterday, I told the Greek Prime Minister that covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work. Evidence is recorded by UN bodies, NGOs and investigative journalists. European judges refuse to accept a reality that violates core EU values.



That, @kmitsotakis, is Europe. pic.twitter.com/g2fRJxHoRe — Tineke Strik (@Tineke_Strik) July 6, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies