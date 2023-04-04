Fast News

Finland's accession marks the end of an era of military non-alignment while roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia.

Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO later on Tuesday and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance.

Finland’s blue and white flag is scheduled to be raised among those of its partners outside NATO’s Brussels headquarters. Finland’s president, foreign and defense ministers will take part.

The ceremony falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.

Türkiye became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It handed over the document officially enshrining that decision to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony on Tuesday.

The event marks the end of an era of military non-alignment for Finland that began after the country repelled an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War Two and opted to try to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring Russia.

But Russia's recent military offensive in another neighbour, Ukraine, which began in February 2022, prompted Finns to seek security under the umbrella of NATO's collective defence pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defences near their joint border if NATO deploys any additional troops or equipment to Finland.

Alarmed by Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, setting aside years of military nonalignment to seek protection under the organisation’s security umbrella.

Neighbouring Sweden also applied, but Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – says it will not allow Stockholm's membership if it does not address Ankara's legitimate security concerns and fulfill MoU commitments they signed last year.

Finland's accession roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) border with Russia.

Moscow said on Monday it would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland joining NATO.

Even before Finland formally joined the alliance, its armed forces have been drawing closer to NATO and its members.

NATO's surveillance flights by the US and other allied air forces have already began to circulate in Finnish airspace, the Finnish defence forces said.

On March 24, air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark said they had signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defence aimed at countering the rising threat from Russia.

The move is a strategic and political blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia.

