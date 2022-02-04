Fast News

The avalanche took place near the town of Spiss in the province of Tyrol.

Austrian and Swiss helicopters were deployed. (Reuters)

An avalanche in an area of the Austrian Alps bordering Switzerland has killed four people and a fifth person is missing.

There has recently been heavy snowfall in the area and earlier on Friday Austrian media reported an avalanche on a ski piste at the resort of Soelden, in a different part of Tyrol.

Source: Reuters