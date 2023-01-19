Fast News

At least 1.1 million people across France take to the streets to protest President Emmanuel Macron's plan to extend the retirement age.

France's trade unions had called for mass mobilisation, the first time they have united since 12 years ago when the retirement age was hiked to 62 from 60. (AFP)

Over a million people have taken to the streets in France to protest a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul, with some demonstrators clashing with police in Paris, as strikes disrupted public transport, schools and much of the civil service.

The interior ministry put the total number of protesters marching on Thursday against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to extend the retirement age at 1.1 million, including 80,000 in Paris.

The CGT union said there had been over two million people at protests across France, and 400,000 in the capital alone.

Around the Bastille area of Paris, demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Some 30 people were arrested, mostly members of a 1,000-strong group called "Black Blocs" who wore masks, helmets and black clothes, police said, adding they had managed to split off the group from the main demonstration.

No major violent incidents were reported elsewhere in France.

Presented by Macron's government last week, the pensions plan would raise the retirement age for most from 62 — among the lowest in the EU — to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension.

READ MORE: What makes Macron’s pension reform bid tricky?

'Die on the job'

France's trade unions had called for a mass mobilisation, the first time they have united since 12 years ago, when the retirement age was hiked to 62 from 60.

Police said earlier they had prepared for 550,000 to 750,000 protesters in all of France, including up to 80,000 in the capital.

Macron, speaking from a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, defended what he called a "fair and responsible reform".

But demonstrators disagreed, including Hamidou, 43, who joined the protest in central Paris.

"Macron wants us to die on the job," he said. "We get up very early. Some colleagues wake up at 3 am. Working until 64 is too much."

Almost one public-sector worker in three was on strike by midday, the government estimated.

The strikes disrupted public transport in the capital, with one metro line closed and others running less frequently than usual, and many trains were cancelled throughout France.

Many parents were forced to look after their children as around 40 percent of primary school teachers and more than 30 percent in the secondary system walked out, according to official estimates.

Unions put the strike participation much higher, at 70 and 65 percent respectively.

Strikers at state-owned energy provider EDF said they had lowered electricity output by 7,000 megawatts, while grid operator RTE put the figure at 5,000 MW — enough to power two cities the size of Paris.

But the CGT union said the reduction would have "no impact on users".

READ MORE: Why French workers’ strikes are spreading

Source: AFP