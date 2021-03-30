Fast News

France's excess savings could total $235 billion by the end of the crisis, Bloomberg cites French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

France is proposing tax cuts for grandparents who send cash to their grandchildren as a way to jumpstart the economy and mobilise more than $118 billion in accumulated savings during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

In European countries like France, where substantial government assistance to shore up wages during lockdowns has largely been stashed by customers, turning savings into spending is critical for economies.

Bloomberg reported that excess savings, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, could total $235 billion by the end of the crisis, more than twice the amount the government has set aside for its strategy to revive economic development.

Increasing the tax-free sum that grandparents will pass on to grandchildren may be contentious, as it would only favour families that are rich enough to benefit from the initiative.

However, Le Maire said that the vast majority of French citizens have made additional savings as a result of the pandemic, and that tax exemptions will only apply to “several thousands,” not tens of thousands of euros, Bloomberg reported.

Macron's government, according to the finance minister, would not increase taxes on surplus savings to encourage investment, as some leftist lawmakers have suggested.

“It would be deeply unjust at a time when people have put money aside for unexpected events during the crisis, and it would be totally ineffective because it would prevent an economic recovery,” Le Maire said.

