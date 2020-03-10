Fast News

The new deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic republic to 291, the health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the new coronavirus, walks near the gate of Shalamcha Border Crossing, after Iraq shut a border crossing to travellers between Iraq and Iran, March 8, 2020 (Reuters)

Iran said Tuesday that the new coronavirus killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291 amid 8,042 cases in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement in a televised news conference. It represented an 18 percent increase in deaths from the day before and 12 percent more confirmed cases.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus, which sickens but largely doesn’t kill those afflicted.

Meanwhile, Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on Tuesday to control the deadly coronavirus, as China signalled major progress in its own battle against the global epidemic.

The outbreak, combined with a crash in oil prices, has caused carnage on financial markets, erasing billions of dollars globally.

The World Health Organization warned there is a "very real" threat of a pandemic, but its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the planet was "not at the mercy" of an illness that has killed more than 4,000 people so far.

China showcased growing confidence that it has brought its own outbreak under control, with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday paying his first visit to the epicentre of the crisis – Wuhan.

Xi's unannounced trip comes as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with reported new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.

Chinese authorities announced just 17 deaths on Tuesday and the lowest number of new infections – 19 – since reporting began in late January.

While Hubei's 56 million people remain under quarantine, China is slowly easing restrictions in other parts of the country, with people returning to work and some schools reopening.

China's apparent progress stands in stark contrast to the rapid rise around the world, particularly in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths have been reported.

In a desperate bid to stem the spread, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte went on television to announce the entire country would effectively be placed on lockdown from Tuesday.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Conte said.

"Travel must be avoided across the entire peninsula unless it is justified by professional reasons, by cases of need or for health reasons," he told Italians.

British Airways also cancelled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus, it said.

"In light of the Italian government's announcement and the UK government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today (10 March)," the airline, owned by IAG, said.

'Blindsided the world'

The measures extend a quarantine zone that Italy had imposed on its industrial northern heartland around Milan and Venice on Sunday.

The national restrictions will run until April 3 and mean that schools and universities will all immediately close.

Serie A football matches and all other sporting events are also being suspended for the coming month.

But it was not immediately clear how the measures would be enforced.

Trains and numerous flights continued to operate into and out of Milan on Monday despite the earlier set of restrictions for its Lombardy region.

Since Covid-2019 first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe's hardest-hit country.

An AFP count showed the country had recorded more than half of the 862 deaths reported outside China as of Monday night.

Worldwide more than 110,000 cases have been recorded in over 100 countries, with Canada reporting its first death.

It has disrupted global travel, cancelled sporting events and sent markets into meltdown.

Mongolia sealed off its capital and other cities on Tuesday after reporting its first case.

The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 30 from 25 a day earlier, the French public health authority said.

A German tourist was diagnosed with coronavirus in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he would propose "very substantial" economic measures to Congress on Tuesday, adding that the coronavirus has "blindsided the world."

However, some epidemiologists have accused the White House of unpreparedness.

Chief among the complaints has been the lack of testing caused by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developing its own flawed kits.

Uncertainty over the spread of the virus, coupled with a collapse in oil prices, created panic on the markets during what some dubbed "Black Monday," with the Dow Jones index losing more than 2,000 points.

There were signs of a slight recovery on Tuesday trade in Asia, with oil making back some of its losses and many stock markets in the green.

Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus, PM says

Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"At this morning's meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The central European country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in Poland.

US lawmakers quarantine

The run on stock market prices has robbed Trump of one of his main talking points ahead of the November presidential election.

And there was further alarm after at least two Republican lawmakers who recently met with the president announced they were going into self-quarantine, fearing that they were exposed to the virus at a conservative conference.

Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also self-quarantined after he may have come into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are concerns that the United States could become another hotspot for the virus, with at least 26 deaths and 605 confirmed infections so far.

On Monday, passengers were taken ashore from a cruise ship docked in California after at least 21 people on board were diagnosed with the virus.

South Korea reports fewer than 150 new cases

South Korea, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic outside China, on Tuesday reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks.

A total of 131 infections were confirmed on Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, taking the total to 7,513.

Three more people died, it added, with the toll rising to 54.

Each morning the South announces how many cases were diagnosed the previous day, with Monday's figure the lowest for a single day since late February and marking the fourth consecutive daily fall.

"The number of new Covid-2019 cases has been declining, so we can assess the rate of increase is coming to a standstill," said Yoon Tae-ho at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

But the outbreak was still spreading, he added, warning against any relaxation of containment efforts.

At least 50 people working at a call centre in Seoul or their relatives have tested positive for the virus, becoming the largest cluster in the capital, KCDC said, with officials urging individuals to maintain social distancing.

Lebanon records first coronavirus death

A Lebanese man died Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, a health ministry source said, marking the country's first recorded death from an epidemic that has infected 41 people nationwide.

The 56-year-old was receiving treatment in a state-run Beirut hospital, the ministry source told AFP, adding that he had recently returned from Egypt, where the virus has also spread.

The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicentres of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings.

Source: Reuters