Russia says it will reassess cooperation with UN chief Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers claim were made in Iran and used by Moscow, as fighting enters its 239th day.

NATO will deliver air defence systems to Ukraine in coming days to help the country defend itself against the drones. (AA)

Thursday, October 20, 2022

NATO allies would act if Sweden, Finland come under pressure - Stoltenberg



NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

Ukraine has urged residents to drastically restrict their electricity consumption starting to cope with the destruction of power stations by the Russian army as winter approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with energy companies that they were preparing "for all possible scenarios with a view to winter", as Kiev accused Moscow of orchestrating a "mass deportation" of civilians from the occupied region of Kherson.

Russia imposed martial law on Wednesday in four areas recently annexed by the Kremlin, while its military maintain heavy attacks across Ukraine, including on Kiev and the country's west, which had previously been spared the brunt of the onslaught.

Russia to reassess working with UN chief if he inspects drones in Ukraine

Russia will reassess its cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his staff if Guterres sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers say were made in Iran, Russia's deputy UN envoy said.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy did not elaborate on what cooperation could be affected.

What's Russia's aim in declaring martial law in four Ukrainian regions? Journalist Dasha Chernyshova has more from Moscow pic.twitter.com/lx3KTtZ1pr — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 20, 2022

Moscow tells UN chief not to send experts to inspect drones in Ukraine

Russia said that it will "reassess cooperation" with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers say were made in Iran and used by Moscow in violation of a UN resolution.

Speaking after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's use of drones, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy called on Guterres and his staff to "abstain from engaging in any illegitimate investigation."

"The UAVs used by the Russian army in Ukraine are manufactured in Russia," Polyanskiy told reporters outside the Security Council. "I would recommend that you do not underestimate the technological capabilities of the Russian drone industry."

US, allies discuss 'Iranian drone transfers' to Russia

The United States, Britain and France have raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the UN Security Council, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia's acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Price said in a statement. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.

