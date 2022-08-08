Fast News

Fierce fighting between Kiev and Moscow continues on the 166th day as more ships carrying Ukraine's grain set out for safe transportation in the Türkiye-brokered deal.

The fighting on Friday at the plant has prompted the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to warn of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster". (Reuters)

Monday, August 8, 2022

Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal' — UN

Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned after fresh reports suggesting shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine.

"Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing. I hope that those attacks will end, and at the same time I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the plant."

We support the IAEA on their efforts in relation to create the conditions of stabilisation of that plant. Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

Source: TRTWorld and agencies