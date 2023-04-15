Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 416th day.

Lula has used his visit to push the message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine "and start talking about peace".

"The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union needs to start talking about peace," Lula told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping.

Lula has used his visit to push the message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage — and to warn others that the South American country's deepening relations with China are non-negotiable.

He lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF and met representatives from Chinese tech giant Huawei in Shanghai, before meeting his counterpart Xi.

2000 GMT – Ukraine says its place is in NATO

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed UK's undivided support to Kiev as well as the acceleration of delivery of weapons and the next steps with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"With Prime Minister [Rishi] Sunak we discussed the weapons for our soldiers — what we agreed with Britain, what will help our active steps, completely just steps. We discussed the acceleration of delivery," Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, we continue working on the aircraft coalition for Ukraine, and preparation for various international events that will give all of us in Europe more strength and protection."

In his address, Zelenskyy said he held another meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration and Ukraine's bid to join the NATO.

"It is obvious that Ukraine's place is in NATO, a legal place. And we do not want the outdated illusions, which until now held back our joining the alliance, continued taking time away from Ukraine and its partners," he said.

"We are developing the appropriate steps."

2012 GMT — Ukraine says it wants security guarantees before joining NATO

The head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, has expressed his gratitude for Britain's strong support to Kiev during a meeting with UK's envoy to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

Yermak briefed her on the urgent need for Ukraine to continue its fight for independence and both discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in July this year in Vilnius.

Yermak also raised the issue of formalising security guarantees for Ukraine, something that Kiev wants before joining NATO.

Citing "Kiev Security Compact", Yermak said he is sure the recommendations, if taken into account, will provide reliable security guarantees as well as building a new system of security for Europe and the world.

