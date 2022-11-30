Fast News

To help Ukraine's 43 million people maintain their resolve in fighting — now in its 280th day — NATO allies are considering sending Patriot missiles, angering Russia, and are boosting provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities.

European Commission to work with International Criminal Court to "help set up a specialised court to try Russia's crimes", says the president of EU's executive body. (AA Archive)

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets

The European Commission proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the attack against Ukraine.

"We have blocked 300 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs' money," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union's executive said.

She said that in the short term the EU and its partners could manage the funds and invest them. The proceeds would go to Ukraine so that ultimately would compensate for damages caused to the country.

Ukrainian grain exports via Poland rise by 50%

Around 450,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain are being transported via Poland monthly, over 50 percent more than in the middle of the year, Poland's infrastructure minister said, as Warsaw helps its neighbour to increase its food exports.

"Compared to October last year, the increase in grain transport in the same period of 2022 is over 16 times," Andrzej Adamczyk said.

EU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialised court," von der Leyen said.

"While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression," von der Leyen said.

Dasha Chernyshova reports on Russia's reaction to NATO's weapon pledge to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6xoyahkkOD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 30, 2022

Fire at oil depot in Russian region bordering Ukraine: governor

An oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine was on fire, according to the local governor.

"Reservoirs with oil products are on fire in the Surazhsky district. Fire and rescue teams are at the scene," governor Alexander Bogomaz said on social media.

Bogomaz said the fire engulfed an area of 1,800 square metres and over 80 people were involved in putting it out. Citing emergency services, state news agency TASS later reported that the fire had spread to an area of 4,000 square metres.

Europe needs to limit Russian influence in Balkans: Italy

Europe should increase its presence in the western Balkans to limit the influence of Russia, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said ahead of the second day of NATO meetings in Bucharest.

"The stability in western Balkans is important for peace. We need to stop the Russians in the western Balkans, we need more Europe," Tajani said.

We need to protect all the countries in the western Balkans and close to Ukraine because it is important in this moment to work together, Unity is important and it's a strong message to Russia Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister

Russia 'planning something in the south': Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation at the front line remains difficult, with Russian forces attempting to advance in the Donbass region and Kharkiv.

"The situation at the front is difficult," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance on the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in Luhansk region, move into Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south."

New Zealand, Finland reassert need to continue aiding Ukraine

New Zealand and Finland have reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as possible so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kiev and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We discussed our strong commitment to supporting Ukraine as the war continues," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a joint media briefing with her Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, after meeting in Auckland.

Ardern welcomed Finland's commitment to ensure the free trade agreement with the European Union gets ratified and signed as soon as possible after finalising it earlier this year.

For live updates from Tuesday (November 29), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies