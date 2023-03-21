Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 392nd day.

Ukrainian T64 tanks move towards Bakhmut direction, in Donetsk Oblast region. (AFP Archive)

US has said it does not want any truce in Ukraine "right now" and if China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its president, Xi Jinping, should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said the US does not want to see a ceasefire in Ukraine because it would allow Russia to keep its territorial gains and let Putin regroup his forces.

"A ceasefire right now, freezing the lines where they are, basically gives him the time and space he needs to try to re-equip, to re-man, to make up for that resource expenditure," Kirby said.

2110 GMT — Zelenskyy says held 'productive' talks with Japan PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he held "productive talks" with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his visit to Kiev.

"Our talks with Mr. Kishida were quite productive," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"I also heard a very concrete willingness of Japan to work together with us to even more actively mobilise the world for international order, to protect against aggression, to protect against Russian terror," he said.

2100 GMT — IMF reaches staff deal with Ukraine for $15.6B programme

The International Monetary Fund [IMF] has reached a staff agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion.

The agreement follows months of negotiations between IMF staff officials and Ukrainian authorities.

