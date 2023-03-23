Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 393rd day.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits wounded Ukrainian service members at a hospital in Kharkiv region. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Zelenskyy hopes to see Russia gone from Ukraine by next Ramadan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has wished Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Mubarak!" and said a significant part of Ukraine's Muslim community, the Crimean Tatar, are "forced to meet Ramadan under [Russian] occupation."

Zelenskyy said Muslims in the country are observing Ramadan "under the threat of Russian repression and abuse in Crimea, under shelling in other parts of Ukraine, and in frontline battles."

"I have no doubt that we will return freedom, respect, and security to our entire state and to all communities."

"And may the power of prayer in this holy month help us cleanse Ukraine of Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror," Zelenskyy added.

"Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia."

