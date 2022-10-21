Fast News

US alleges Iran has deployed military staff in occupied Crimea to provide assistance to Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine in fighting – now in its 240th day.

Explosions shook the Kharkiv region in Ukraine early in a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes, local authorities said. (AP Archive)

Friday, October 21, 2022

Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region

Russia's Defence Ministry said that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine's Kherson region.

Earlier, explosions shook the Kharkiv region in Ukraine in a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes, local authorities said.

"Three people were injured as a result of the second attack by the Russians in the Kyivskyi district," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Day after US drone accusations, Iran advises citizens not to visit Ukraine



Iran advised its citizens not to travel to Ukraine and urged Iranians already there to leave, semi-official news agencies reported, a day after the United States accused Iran of helping Russia operate drones against Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign ministry advisory did not refer to the US allegation. It gave a telephone number for the Iranian embassy in Kiev to call for advice.

"Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," the ministry statement said.

Russia says Ukraine killed four people evacuating Kherson



Russia said that Ukrainian forces had killed at least four people and wounded 13 more in a missile attack on civilians evacuating from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson.

A Ukrainian official acknowledged an attack, but said it occurred after a civilian curfew.

Russia-backed authorities in the southern Ukrainian region which Moscow proclaimed as annexed last month are evacuating around 50,000-60,000 people across the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kremlin 'condemns' arrests of Russian nationals at US request



The Kremlin condemned the arrests of two Russians -- including the son of a senior official -- on a US request in Europe for alleged sanctions evasion and illegal sale of US technology to Russian arms companies.

"We are categorically against this and we condemn the practice of these kinds of arrests of Russian citizens," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow will do "everything possible" to defend them.

Moscow on Thursday confirmed that Artyom Uss, whose father is the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport this week on a US request.

US: Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia on drone attacks

The United States said that Iranian military trainers were in Moscow-annexed Crimea helping Russian forces operate Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine.

Ukrainian citizens endured the first day of nationwide scheduled power outages since the war began eight months ago so repairs could be made to damaged or destroyed energy plants as winter approaches.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kiev in recent days," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a daily briefing with reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

Ukraine foreign minister: Spoke to Israel PM about request for defence systems

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and discussed in detail Kiev's request for air and missile defence systems and technology.

"I informed him (about the) unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones," he tweeted.

Earlier this week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz denied selling weapons to Ukraine saying "We are not selling weapons to Ukraine," adding that Tel Aviv had not previously sold arms to Ukraine.

US says Iran is training Russians to use Iranian-made drones in Crimea pic.twitter.com/7srgJMPXOo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 21, 2022

Ukraine alleges Russia planting mines at hydroelectric dam

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow's forces.

"According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

"If the dam is destroyed... the North Crimean canal will simply disappear", and this would be "a catastrophe on a grand scale", the Ukraine leader added. Earlier, he told the European Union that "Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies