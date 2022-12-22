Fast News

The Kremlin said that US supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kiev as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 301st day.

The Kremlin said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy's US visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian." (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, December 22. 2022

Kremlin says Patriot missiles for Kiev won’t help settle Ukraine conflict

Russia has said that US supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy's visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".

"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelenskyy have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Pescov said.

- US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refusing to hear “Russia's concerns”

Zelenskyy’s US visit aims at bolstering Ukraine's defence: Foreign minister

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Zelenskyy’s visit to the US is not symbolic, but rather aimed at bolstering the country’s defence.

“This visit is now the number one event in America and the world. But this visit is not about symbolism, but about concrete decisions that strengthen Ukraine's defence,” Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

Welcoming the US decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, Kuleba said that Kiev will receive the first Patriot battery “soon”, which he underlined will bring “a completely new level of air protection.”

Russia's former space chief injured in eastern Ukraine



The former head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said he was injured by shelling in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, and will require surgery.

Rogozin is an ardent supporter of President Vladimir Putin's February offensive in Ukraine and is leading a team of military advisors to pro-Russian forces fighting alongside Moscow's troops.

Russian investigators said that the strike, which took place in a hotel on Wednesday evening and left others dead and injured, was carried out with "high-precision munitions, presumably... a Caesar" French artillery system.

Gazprom says it will ship 41.6 mln cubic metres to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 41.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume broadly in line with recent days.

Russian Defence Minister visits troops in Ukraine - RIA cites ministry



The Russian Defence Ministry said that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited army units fighting in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited the ministry as saying that Shoigu had visited Russian units deployed to the "area of the special military operation", using Moscow's term for the conflict in Ukraine.

It did not specify where the visit took place.

Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue



Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy company said that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Rosatom said "approaches to the creation of a nuclear and physical safety protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were discussed" and that there was "significant closeness" between the two sides' positions.

It said that talks would continue based on "understanding of the need to reach a mutually acceptable text as soon as possible".

EU-Ukraine summit set for February 3, location not decided

The European Union's 27 heads of state and government and President Zelenskyy will hold a summit on February 3 next year, an EU spokesman said, but the location has not been determined.

"I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskyy to visit Brussels," said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders.

The spokesman said the invitation for Zelenskyy to visit Brussels did not mean that's where the summit would be held.

US aid for Ukraine is 'investment,' not 'charity' - Zelenskyy

US assistance for Ukraine is not charity but rather an investment in security, Zelenskyy told American lawmakers in Washington.

"Your money is not charity, it's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelenskyy said during an address to a joint session of Congress.

He also vowed his country would never surrender to Russia as he addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday night.

"Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," Zelensky said.

Zelesnkyy: 'Just peace' means no territorial compromises

A "just peace" ending the war in Ukraine means making no compromises on the country's territorial integrity, Zelenskyy said in Washington after meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country; the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said through a translator at a news conference alongside his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Zelesnkyy says US defence system will be crucial to Ukraine's defences

Zelenskyy said a US promise to provide the Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.

"This is the only way that we can deprive the 'terrorist' state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskyy told at White House news conference.

Biden confident about Western support to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said he was confident the Western alliance would remain united behind Ukraine.

"I'm not at all worried about holding the alliance," Biden told reporters after the meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy.

"I feel very good about solidarity and support for Ukraine," Biden said.

Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk

A former Russian deputy prime minister and a pro-Moscow official were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the eastern city of Donetsk, Russian news agencies said.

Donetsk, controlled by pro-Moscow troops, is in the industrial Donbas region, the epicentre of recent bitter fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

One of the injured men was Dmitry Rogozin, a former Russian deputy prime minister who is giving military advice to two occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own, an aide told Tass news agency, his life was not in danger.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies