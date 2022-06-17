Fast News

Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Ukraine and offer hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's military offensive — now in its 114th day.

After its February offensive, Russia was driven back from Kiev, prompting it to focus its offensive on Donbass, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. (AP)

Friday, June 17, 2022

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

The European Commission is set to meet to give its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU candidacy, a step closer to membership for the country a day after the bloc's most powerful leaders visited Kiev as it battles Russia's forces.

Never before has an opinion been given so quick on EU candidacy, which must be approved by all 27 member states. The opinion will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit, where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions, and membership may take years or even decades.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Kiev on Thursday. Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Mario Draghi arrived in Ukraine by train and visited the Kiev suburb of Irpin, scene of fierce battles.

Australia's new prime minister considers visit to Ukraine

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will take advice on whether to accept President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine during an upcoming European trip.

Albanese will attend a NATO meeting in Spain at the end of this month. Albanese said he only became aware of the invitation to visit Ukraine when he read a newspaper report on Friday. He said “we’ll continue to stand with the people of Ukraine”.

Zelenskyy gave the invitation when he wrote to congratulate Albanese on his centre-left Labor Party’s win at elections on May 21, said Ukraine Embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission Volodymyr Shalkivski.

UK defence chief: Russia will never take control of Ukraine

Russia has already "strategically lost" its conflict with Ukraine, suffering heavy losses and strengthening NATO, the UK's chief of defence staff has said in an interview.

"This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," said Tony Radakin, the country's highest-ranking military officer, adding it would emerge a "more diminished power".

"Russia has strategically lost already. NATO is stronger, Finland and Sweden are looking to join," he told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin may achieve "tactical successes" in the weeks to come, but had sacrificed a quarter of his country's army power for "tiny" gains and was running out of troops and high-tech missiles.

