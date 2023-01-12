Fast News

Russia names a new commander for its offensive on Ukraine while mercenary Wagner Group says its capture of salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, as fighting enters its 323nd day.

Ukrainian army, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 near Soledar. (Reuters)

Hundreds of residents in Soledar cannot be evacuated: the governor

559 residents, including 15 children, are still in Soledar, according to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, who told Ukrainian state television that it was difficult to evacuate them because of the continuous fighting.

Heavy battle has been taking place in the town, which had a pre-war population of around 10,500, as Russian and mercenary forces try to envelop Bakhmut, which is 10 kilometres to the south and has been the target of Russian offensive operations since September.

Fight for Soledar continues: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fighting was still raging in a key eastern frontline city that a Russian mercenary group earlier said it controlled.

The fate of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was uncertain after Russian group Wagner claimed it controlled the gateway town — but the Kremlin cautioned against declaring victory prematurely.

And in his daily address, Zelenskyy insisted the front was "holding."

"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelenskyy said, "but the fighting continues."

Magnitude of destruction in Soledar

Maxar Technologies captured satellite photographs that depict the destruction in the Soledar city in Ukraine.

Images taken on 1 August 2022 and 10 January 2023 at the same site in the southern portion of the city are shown side by side, along with the roads and buildings.

Senior officials in Kiev indicate that battle is still going on despite Russian outfit Wagner claiming to capture the gateway town, Soledar's destiny remains unknown.

⚡️Satellite imagery shows magnitude of destruction in Soledar.



New images published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar shows Soledar, Donestk Oblast after Jan. 10, 2023, revealing apartment buildings that have been completely destroyed.



Photos: Maxar Technologies pic.twitter.com/v46v0kVe28 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 12, 2023

