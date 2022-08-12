Fast News

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting enters its 170th day and UN chief proposes a demilitarised zone at the site.

Zaporizhzhia plant, near the front line of the fighting, is held by Russian troops and operated by Ukrainian workers. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, August 12, 2022

IAEA head seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said he is seeking to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid fresh shelling of its compound.

Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council that there was no immediate threat to the safety of the nuclear site based on a preliminary assessment but warned that this could change at any moment.

Europe's largest nuclear site has been shelled several times, raising concerns about a nuclear disaster.

Grossi said he was ready to lead a team of experts to assess the physical damage to the facility. ''The IAEA must be allowed to conduct its mission as soon as possible."

Ukraine seeks control of nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded Russia return Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine's control.

"Only a full withdrawal of the Russians ... and the restoration of full Ukrainian control of the situation around the station can guarantee a resumption of nuclear security for all of Europe," he said in a video address.

France echoed Zelenskiyy's demand and said Russia's occupation of the site endangered the world.

"The presence and actions of the Russian armed forces near the plant significantly increase the risk of an accident with potentially devastating consequences," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For live updates from Thursday (August 11), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies