Fast News

Ukrainian foreign ministry criticises Croatian President Zoran Milanovic for saying Crimea would never return to Ukraine.

Russia seized the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and Kiev has said it will not abandon efforts to regain control of the region. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Ukraine's foreign ministry criticised Croatian President Zoran Milanovic for saying Crimea would never return to Ukrainian control, calling his comment "unacceptable."

Russia seized the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and Kiev has said it will not abandon efforts to regain control of the region.

In remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kiev, Milanovic said it was "clear that Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine."

Here are the other developments:

0845 GMT – Russian court fines Twitch over Ukraine content

A Russian court fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($57,000) for failing to remove what it said were "fakes" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency has reported.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that falls foul of its restrictions, with Russian courts regularly imposing penalties.

0843 GMT – Russia's Vuhledar assault unlikely to yield breakthrough: UK

A major new Russian assault on the Ukrainian-held bastion of Vuhledar could make local gains but is unlikely to lead to an operational breakthrough, Britain's Ministry of Defence has said.

In an intelligence update, the British ministry said Russia had been assaulting the coal mining town with a force at least the size of a brigade, a unit that normally comprises several thousand troops.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the sector. However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough."

While the US says it won't supply fighter jets to Ukraine, both Poland and France have signalled they maybe open to the idea pic.twitter.com/dVz8K88FbY — TRT World (@trtworld) January 31, 2023

0304 GMT – Biden says 'no' to US sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Monday he will not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war against Russian forces.

"No," he said when asked by reporters at the White House if he was in favour of sending the jets, which Ukraine's leaders have said are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Biden said he will be visiting Poland, the key hub in the nearly year-long, massive Western effort to support Ukraine's war against Russian attack.

"I'm going to be going to Poland. I don't know when, though," he told reporters when asked about a visit.

NBC News reported last week Biden was considering a trip to Europe, including possibly Poland, to coincide with the February 24 anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Eventually if Ukraine is going to endure as a sovereign nation it probably will have Western weaponry, says David Des Roches, associate professor at the Near East South Asia Center and the National Defense University pic.twitter.com/l8X4gIZRAT — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 31, 2023

0245 GMT – NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan – Stoltenberg

NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

His trip is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

0110 GMT – Ukrainian president, Danish premier visit war-battered southern city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have inspected a city in southern Ukraine.

A statement by the Ukrainian presidency said that Zelenskyy and Frederiksen inspected the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which it said was partially destroyed by Russian missiles in the early stages of Moscow’s war with Kiev.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Mette Frederiksen about the destruction the city had suffered due to enemy shelling. He informed the Prime Minister of Denmark about Mykolaiv's infrastructure recovery needs,” the statement further noted.

It said Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also visited the Mykolaiv Commercial Sea Port as well as an individual heating point and a hospital.

For live updates from Monday (January 30), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies