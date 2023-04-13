Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 414th day.

FILE - The Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, was sunk by Ukraine’s Neptune anti-ship missiles in April 2022. (Alexey Pavlishak / File / Reuters)

Thursday, April 13, 2023

NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine's air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, speaking via video link, told a Black Sea security conference in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

"Sadly, it is also a showcase of how rapidly things can deteriorate if one neglects threats.

It's time to turn Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become, a sea of NATO."

The remarks were brushed aside in Moscow, where Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing: "The Black Sea can never be a NATO sea."

"This is a shared sea, it must be a sea of cooperation, interaction and security for all its littoral states. And this security is indivisible."

1050 GMT - Ukraine's Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia

Ukraine's energy giant Naftogaz said on Thursday that a Hague-based tribunal had ordered Russia to pay the firm $5 billion for the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.

Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said the firm had "won a key victory on the energy front" over losses he said were caused by Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

The tribunal, which is administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Dutch city of The Hague, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by AFP.

"Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion," Chernyshov said.

"This relates to the seizure of our assets in Crimea by Russia in 2014. Russia must now comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law."

Naftogaz said it filed the case in 2016 and the tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The award was made after hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it said.

1030 GMT - Russia identifies Ukrainian suspect in war blogger's killing

Russia's top security agency on Thursday accused a Ukrainian man of involvement in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe.

Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, an ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine who filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines, was killed on April 2 as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in the historic heart of St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. Over 50 people were injured.

A 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident, Darya Trepova, who was seen on video moments before the blast presenting Tatarsky with a statuette that contained explosives, was quickly arrested.

According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the statuette but didn’t know what was inside it.

Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it.

Ukrainian authorities have not directly responded to the accusation, but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

On Thursday, the Federal Security Service, known under its Russian acronym FSB, declared that a Ukrainian citizen whom it identified as Yuriy Denysov, had gathered information about the blogger and provided Trepova with explosives delivered via courier service. The agency claimed that Denysov was acting on orders from the Ukrainian security services and left Russia the day after the bombing.

People attend the funeral last week of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

0752 GMT - Ukraine GDP shrank 29.1 percent in 2022: official data

Ukraine's economy contracted by 29.1 percent in 2022, the state statistics service said, as the country has been ravaged by Russia's assault.

By comparison, the pro-Western country's gross domestic product grew 3.4 percent in 2021 prior to the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

Moscow's war has killed tens of thousands, prompted millions to flee and battered swathes of the economy.

Construction was the hardest-hit sector as it shrank by 67.6 percent last year, the state statistics service said late Wednesday.

The World Bank has said that Ukraine needs $411 billion for its reconstruction and recovery in the wake of Moscow's invasion in February last year.

Russia damaged more than 50 percent of Ukraine's power infrastructure in attacks on its neighbour over the autumn and winter months, the global lender said.

0656 GMT - Kiev: real peace means restoring the borders of Ukraine

All Ukrainian cities and Crimea must and will be part of Ukraine again, and real peace will come by restoring the country's borders, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"There is no difference between ... any Ukrainian city, they all must and will be Ukraine again," he said, speaking via a video link at a Black Sea security conference in Bucharest.

0400 GMT - Zelenskyy seeks Russia's frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the efforts of forces defending Bakhmut and other areas in the east but made no specific reference to the situation in the town.

Addressing a meeting of international financial institutions pledged to maintain Ukraine's financial stability, Zelenskyy called for faster assistance with a view to rebuilding the country and restoring normal life after the Russian offensive.

"There will be no ruins in Ukraine," he said in his fresh video address after the meeting. "That is our aim. It will be concrete proof of the complete defeat of the terrorist state."

Zelenskyy made two appeals in his address for the country's reconstruction.

“The first one: priority needs for reconstruction," he said. "The total volume of such projects [reconstruction] is 14.1 billion US dollars. Our government officials who are now in Washington will present the details."

Zelenskyy said the second one is using Russia's frozen assets to compensate Ukraine for the damage Moscow inflicted on it. "It must be clearly stated that the assets, including the assets of the Russian Central Bank, will be confiscated," Zelenskyy added.

