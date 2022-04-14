Fast News

Leaders on either side of the Atlantic diverge on whether to label Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide", as fierce fighting in the eastern European country continues on the 51st day.

A woman walks along a street near an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on April 14, 2022. (Reuters)

Friday, April 15, 2022

WFP: People being 'starved to death' in besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

The head of the UN World Food Program has said people are being "starved to death" in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country's humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks.

WFP executive director David Beasley also warned that Russia's offensive on grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilising nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere.

The fluid nature of the conflict, which has seen fighting shift away from areas around the capital and toward eastern Ukraine, has made it especially difficult to reach hungry Ukrainians.

Powerful blasts heard in Ukraine's Kiev, Kherson

Powerful explosions were heard in the early hours on Friday in Ukraine's capital Kiev and the southern city of Kherson, local media reported.

Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over all of Ukraine.

Reuters news agency could not immediately verify the reports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies