Moscow's military assault continues on its 11th day despite global condemnation and severe sanctions from Western nations. Here are the latest updates:

The evacuation of some of Mariupol's 400,000 residents trapped by Russian forces will start at 1000 GMT. (AP)

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Evacuation of civilians from Mariupol to start at midday

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol has said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 1000 GMT (12:00 PM local time) under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 PM.

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

Ukraine health centres have been attacked: WHO chief

The World Health Organization has confirmed "several" attacks on health care centres in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency's chief said.

The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.

"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base

Russia has struck and disabled Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia's defence ministry said.

"The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He said a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces and that Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine conflict to last months, if not years: UK's Raab

The conflict in Ukraine is set to last months, if not years, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said, adding international allies would need to show "strategic stamina" to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin fails.

"Our mission with our allies is to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine and it's going to take some time - we're talking about months, if not years - and therefore we have to show some strategic stamina, because this is not going to be over in days," Raab told Sky News.

More than 64 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia

More than 64 people have been detained at anti-war protests in Russia's Far East and eastern Siberia, OVD-Info protest monitor has said.

The monitoring group said people were detained at protests in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

400,000 people held hostage by Russians in Mariupol. That’s more than half the population of Washington D.C.



The occupiers didn’t let to evacuate people. There has been a continuous shelling of civilian houses, many are injured or killed.#NoFlyZone



Photo by @AP pic.twitter.com/AiaXk5dMrW — Sasha Ustinova (@SashaUstinovaUA) March 6, 2022

UK intelligence: Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine

British military intelligence has said that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.

"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said in an update.

Russia "has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol." Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

Ukraine: Over 11,000 Russian troops killed in war

More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff has said.

A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It did not report Ukrainian casualties.

S.Korea will implement export controls against Belarus

South Korea will implement export controls against Belarus for "effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine", Seoul's foreign ministry has said.

Israel PM returns from surprise trip to Russia

Israel’s prime minister has returned from a surprise trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed the war in Ukraine.

Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met the Russian leader for three hours. The trip was made “in co-ordination and with the blessing” of the Biden administration, according to Bennett’s office.

Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting with Putin. He then flew to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Russia alleges Ukraine making nuclear “dirty bomb”

Russian media has cited an unnamed source as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Blinken in Moldova amid Ukraine refugee crush

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbour.

Blinken is meeting with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression.

Canada urges citizens to leave Russia

Canada has called on its nationals to avoid all travel to Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and on Canadians in Russia to leave the country.

In an update to its travel advice, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that its nationals "avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine."

US, Poland exploring deal to provide warplanes to Ukraine

The US has negotiated with Warsaw about Poland's supply of Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine in return for F-16 jet fighters, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Biden administration is in talks with Poland about supplying warplanes to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing US officials.

Stressing that details such as how the agreement will be made and how the planes will be delivered to Ukraine are still being studied.

The media has had a different take on the crisis in Ukraine compared to other conflicts.



Viewers have called out reporters and guests for their 'double standards', and dubbed the narrative that's being pushed as ‘racist’. pic.twitter.com/PjwE8y3lOt — TRT World (@trtworld) March 6, 2022

China tells US don't fuel flames in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

Blinken said that the world would be watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang said the US and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

The US State Department says Blinken underscored to his Chinese counterpart that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and will ensure that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

Biden speaks Zelenskyy, pledges support

US President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.

Separately, Zelenskyy noted in a tweet that the phone call also included the "continuation of sanctions" against Moscow.

As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022

Russia intensifies aerial, ground offence on Ukraine's port city

Russian forces have intensified shelling in the port city of Mariupol, including with the use of aeroplanes, the city's mayor has said.

“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian TV.

“Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas."

Boychenko said that thousands of children, women and the elderly came under fire as they arrived in the morning for a possible evacuation through a safe passage corridor.

The mayor added that Russia had promised to stop the shelling of Mariupol, a port city of 430,000, and Volnovakha, a city in the east, but violated the ceasefire.

Russia has made significant advances in the south, clearly seeking to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. Capturing Mariupol, which has been fending off the attack for six days, could allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Mastercard, Visa suspend all ops in Russia

Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies have said.

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said it made its decision after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the US government and others.

Starlink to boost terminals in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken to SpaceX boss Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Separately despite calls, Musk said that it will not block Russian new sources as part of sanctions on Moscow-funded media.

UK announces six-point response against Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from humanitarian support to inflicting the most economic pain possible on Moscow.

Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion had to fail and be seen to fail.

"It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force," Johnson said in a statement.

He listed his objectives, which included an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, support for its self-defence and maximising economic pressure on Moscow.

Johnson also called for diplomatic paths for de-escalation with the full involvement of Ukraine's government, stronger security in the European-Atlantic area, and an end to the "creeping normalisation" of Russian activities in Ukraine.

After meeting the prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands on Monday, Johnson is due to host leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - countries experiencing an influx of refugees caused by the invasion - on Tuesday.

Britain is planning to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen through new legal measures which will be sent to parliament on Monday.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies