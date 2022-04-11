Fast News

As Ukrainian forces dig in, Russia lines up more firepower ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine as the fighting continues on the 47th day.

A young girl with her dog arrives at a centre for the internally displaced persons in Zaporizhzhia, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Mariupol. (AFP)

Monday, April 11, 2022

France expels six Russian diplomats

France's foreign ministry declared six Russians posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests.

"Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on Sunday, April 10, a clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory," the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

"Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata," it said.

Russia warns Sweden, Finland against joining NATO

The Kremlin said that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not bring stability to Europe.

"We have repeatedly said that the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation and its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

A senior US State Department official said last week that the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels.

Russia holding many civilians in prisons - Ukrainian official

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

"We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)... They are forcibly held" there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Reuters news agency could not immediately confirm the detentions.

Macron will travel to Ukraine only if trip is "useful"

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was prepared to travel to Kiev or any other city in Ukraine only if he felt his visit would help in the current crisis.

"I am ready to go anywhere and even to Kiev if it could be useful, if it would help start a dialogue," Macron told BFM television.

Ukraine finds 7 bodies in rubble of ruined town near Kiev

Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kiev on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kiev after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.

The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

Russia sees no reason to end talks with Ukraine

Russia sees no reason to end peace talks with Ukraine despite Kiev's constant changes in position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I don't see any reason why we can't continue (the talks), although the Ukrainian side turns around every time, sometimes by 180 degrees, rejecting what it offered," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The aim of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation," is to put an end to the Western dominance in the world, he added.

Ukrainian Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk:



- Russia blocked Ukrainian evacuation bus column in Donetsk region

- Many Ukrainian mayors, activists held in prisons, including on Russian territory

- Russia must unconditionally return civilian captives; Ukraine won’t do any exchanges pic.twitter.com/3QZAUf8ai6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 11, 2022

Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol, Russian assault on east



Ukraine has steeled itself for what could be the imminent fall of Mariupol to Russian troops as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believed "tens of thousands" of people had been killed in Moscow's assault on the strategic southern port city.

A pro-Russia rebel leader said that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control," Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised remarks.

Ukrainian forces said they were also bolstering their positions in the east ahead of an anticipated massive Russian campaign.

US: 'No evidence' Russia hit S-300 systems in Ukraine

The US said it has "no evidence" that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian S-300 air-defence systems after the Kremlin made sweeping claims of destroyed targets.

A senior Pentagon official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity confirmed a Russian strike on Dnipro international airfield on Sunday, saying it destroyed "some airport infrastructure. "

But he maintained there is no evidence to suggest the Russian attack resulted in the loss of an S-300 system, including one recently delivered to Ukraine from Slovakia.

Russia starting to reinforce positions in eastern Ukraine -US official

The United States believes that Russia has started reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior US defence official said.

Despite the resupply efforts in Donbas, the United States did not believe this was the start of a new offensive in the region, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security

Three Russian regions bordering Ukraine announced they were stepping up security measures over what they said were "possible provocations" from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting its border regions, including by striking a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month.

The authorities in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Bryansk regions announced they were boosting security and urged citizens to be more vigilant.

Russia: West helping Ukraine prepare more fake allegations

Russia said that Ukraine, with the help of British intelligence, was preparing new fake allegations about Russian violence against civilians.

"New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region," Russia's defence ministry said.

Rouble falls as Russia relaxes capital controls; Rosbank shares jump 40 percent

The rouble weakened sharply on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after Russia relaxed temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency.

Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40 percent after SocGen said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) income hit from selling Rosbank to Interros Capital, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

By 1500 GMT, the rouble had lost more than 4 percent of its value in jittery trade, sliding to 79.45 to the dollar, and was down 4.5 percent to 86.45 against the euro.

OPEC tells EU not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

OPEC told the European Union that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo made the remarks in a meeting on Monday with EU officials, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers discuss possible ban on oil imports from Russia, our correspondent Jack Parrock says pic.twitter.com/VW4YHqWygF — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 11, 2022

Moscow will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks - Lavrov

Russia will not pause its military operation in Ukraine for subsequent rounds of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian officials say peace talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they would like, and have accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon' – Kiev

Ukraine is expecting Russia to launch a major offensive in the east "soon", defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

"The enemy has almost finished preparation for assault on the east, the attack will begin soon," he said.

"We don't know precisely when, but the preparation is almost over."

After rebuffing a Russian offensive on Kiev, Ukraine has for days said a renewed Moscow attack on its east and south is looming.

Germany calls for sending heavy weapons to Ukraine

Germany said European countries should send heavy weapons and more military equipment to Ukraine, amid fears that Russia will soon intensify attacks in the eastern Donbass region.

“Ukraine needs further military support to defend itself,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters, ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

“It is clear that Ukraine needs further military equipment, especially heavy weapons.

EU seeks unity amid calls for fresh sanctions on Russia

EU foreign ministers launched discussions on a sixth round of sanctions but a consensus was proving increasingly difficult.

"Discussing about Ukraine means certainly to discuss about the effectiveness of our sanctions," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for the foreign ministers' meeting.

While five rounds of sanctions have already been implemented since Russia's attacks started on Ukraine on — the last just last Friday — "certainly ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

Slovakia denies air defence is destroyed

Slovakia has denied its S-300 air defence missile system it transported to Ukraine has been destroyed by the Russian armed forces.

“Our S-300 system has not been destroyed,” Lubica Janikova, spokesperson for Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

She said any other claim is not true.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy asks South Korea for military support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked South Korea for military equipment support for his country.

"The Republic of Korea can help Ukraine [as] South Korea has the various military equipment that can stop Russia's vessels and missiles," Zelenskyy said, addressing the South Korean parliament through a video link, according to Yonhap News Agency.

He said his country need military weapons including planes and tanks.

Russian Orthodox Church urges people to support country's offensive in Ukraine

The Russian Church has urged Russians to support the country’s ongoing offensive against Ukraine, the Orthodox Times reported.

Underlining that the Russian offensive on Ukraine is a battle against degenerated Western liberal values, Patriarchate Kirill, head of the Church of Russia, said: "May the Lord help us to unite these difficult times for our country, and around the authorities," according to the daily that covers issues, particularly Orthodoxy and the Christian world.

Consequently, he said, both external and internal enemies will be repelled.

Austrian leader starts meeting with Putin on Moscow trip -media

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the first European Union leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of the attacks on Ukraine, as various Austrian media including newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the meeting had started.

As news of Nehammer's visit aimed at helping end the offensive emerged on Sunday, reactions ranged from surprise to dismay. Nehammer's own coalition partner the Greens condemned the trip as a public relations coup for Putin, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he welcomed it.

Ukrainian officials say there’s substantial Russian mobilisation in eastern Ukraine. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah reports from Lviv pic.twitter.com/pkewu6X7no — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 11, 2022

Russia 'destroys' missile systems given to Ukraine by West

Russia has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, Russia's defence ministry said.

The ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.

Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

Pro-Russian forces to intensify fight in eastern Ukraine

The Russian-backed breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk will intensify its battle against Ukrainian forces, the head of the Donetsk rebel region was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

"Now the operation will be intensified," Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was quoted as saying by RIA.

"The more we delay, the more the civilian population simply suffers, being held hostage by the situation. We have identified areas where certain steps need to be accelerated," Pushilin said.

Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskiyy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of his estimate.

Germany sees 'massive indications' of Russian crimes in Ukraine

Germany sees massive indications of "war crimes" in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have massive indications of war crimes," she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg.

"In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol. Our correspondent has the latest from Lviv pic.twitter.com/SwlOoSjnHI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 11, 2022

Ukraine claims Russian material, troop losses continue to soar

Ukraine has claimed that Russian material and troop losses continue to soar.

At least 19,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed, said the Ukrainian General Staff in a statement on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 154 Russian aircraft, 137 helicopters, 119 unmanned aerial vehicles, 725 tanks, 1, 923 armoured vehicles, and 347 artillery systems, the statement added.

New Zealand announces $13M additional aid for Ukraine

New Zealand has announced an additional $13 million in the military and legal aid for Ukraine including deployment of C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Europe.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cabinet has approved providing $7.5 million to the UK to procure weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's armed forces from the additional $13 million aid.

The remaining amount will be provided to Ukraine to support commercial satellite access for their defence intelligence, the statement added.

Ireland: EU working on possible oil embargo on Russia

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said that the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.

He said he hoped it could be agreed by the EU's 27 states as soon as possible but gave no further details.

Ukraine: Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday

Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged eastern regions have been agreed between Kiev and Moscow, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya says he regrets that the international community, including Ukraine, has enabled Putin's crimes for the past 20 years



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/nDe73SJA3N pic.twitter.com/xZkCvI3eXw — TRT World (@trtworld) April 10, 2022

Ukraine: 1,200 bodies found near Kiev, east braces for attacks

Ukraine has found more than 1,200 bodies in the Kiev region, the scene of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops, as residents in the country's east braced — or fled — ahead of an expected massive attack.

Heavy bombardments hammered Ukraine through the weekend, adding to mounting casualties since Russia's operation in Ukraine began six weeks ago

Shelling has claimed two lives in northeast Kharkiv, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said, the day after 10 civilians, including a child, died in bombings southeast of the city.

Austrian leader heads to Moscow



Austria's chancellor will become the first European leader to visit Moscow since Russia's operation in Ukraine, as Kiev prepares for Russian attacks in the country's east.

Karl Nehammer said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is expected to raise concerns over alleged crimes in devastated areas around Kiev, including the town of Bucha.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom has continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 95 million cubic metres for April 11, Interfax news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

Russia destroys S-300 missile launch system supplied by Europe at the outskirts of Ukrainian city of Dnipro – TASS pic.twitter.com/kjbHejYxkD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 11, 2022

SocGen agrees Rosbank stake sale as it prepares Russian exit



French bank Societe Generale will halt activities in Russia and signed a deal to sell its stake in Rosbank and the group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, it has said.

The transaction still requires regulatory approval, the French lender said in a statement.

UK: Russian shelling continues in Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several attacks resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's Ministry of Defence has tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk region also raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies, British military intelligence said.

The report said that Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties.

Ukraine: 2,824 more people evacuated



A total of 2,824 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated on Sunday to safe areas through humanitarian corridors, the country’s deputy prime minister has announced.

"During the day, 2,622 people reached the city of Zaporizhia from Mariupol by personal vehicles and sent buses. Of them, 213 were evacuated from the city of Mariupol, and the rest from the cities of Polohy, Vasylivka, Melitopol and Berdyansk,” Irina Vereshchuk said in a video message.

She added that despite “constant cease-fire violations by the occupiers” in the Luhansk region, 202 people were evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Kreminna.

Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kiev

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

"There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages," Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kiev and all other cities."

Zelenskyy warns coming weeks very crucial

Ukraine’s president has warned his nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the offensive.

"Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for crimes Russian troops committed.

"When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this," Zelenskyy said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies