The destruction of a US drone over the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets has brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since the Russia-Ukraine war began - now in its 386th day.

There are still questions as to whether Russia meant to down the drone. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a US Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

The US military said it ditched the MQ-9 Reaper in the sea Tuesday after the Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the unmanned aerial vehicle and then struck its propeller.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of the US drone following the encounter with Russian fighter jets.

1030 GMT - Türkiye commemorates 'illegal annexation' of Crimea

Türkiye has commemorated the illegitimate referendum held on March 16 by Russia, and stressed that the Crimean Peninsula was "annexed in violation of international law."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its long-time policy against recognising the illegal annexation of Crimea on the occasion of its ninth anniversary, and voiced support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are the principal constituents of Crimea, is always a priority for our country," said the ministry.

0909 GMT - Important to ensure quick munition for Ukraine: Scholz



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that it was crucial to provide Ukraine as soon as possible with fresh munitions to resist Russia's offensive.

"It is very important that we quickly supply Ukraine with the necessary munitions," Scholz told the lower house of parliament, promising action at an EU summit next week.

0843GMT - No signs of Ukraine withdrawing from Bakhmut - Russian official

The situation for Russian forces trying to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is "difficult", because there are no signs Kiev is ready to order a withdrawal of its troops, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region has said.

Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to "liberate".

"The situation in Artyomovsk remains complex and difficult," Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Donetsk region, said in an interview on state TV on Thursday.

"That is, we do not see that there is any premise that the enemy is going to simply withdraw units," he added.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his forces are in control of practically half the city and only one exit road remains available to Ukraine.

0830 GMT - Poland breaks up spy network, says defence minister

Poland has broken up an espionage network operating in the country, the defence minister said.

RMF reported on Wednesday that Polish security services had detained six people suspected of spying for Russia. According to the broadcaster the group had been planning sabotage activities.

TRT World was unable to independently confirm the report.

0038 GMT - Moldova no longer receiving Russian gas

Ex-Soviet Moldova is no longer receiving Russian gas or enduring the "blackmail" imposed by gas giant Gazprom over its difficulties in paying for supplies, the country's energy minister has said.

Victor Parlicov, speaking to TV8 television evening, said Gazprom had been providing supplies only to Moldova's Russian-backed Transdniestria separatist region since December, with none going to central authorities in Chisinau.

He said Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, was able to secure European supplies thanks to $318 million in credits from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

But Transdniestria, he said, has never paid Gazprom for the gas it receives.

"Transdniestria did't pay for gas before and it's not paying now," Parlicov said. "Gazprom puts up with debts from there. But when the (rest of Moldova) was getting gas, the Russian company resorted to supply cuts, to blackmail."

2223 GMT - France accused of slowing Ukraine aid

France has been accused of slowing down a European Union $2.12 billion package for purchasing weapons for Ukraine by demanding that the munitions be manufactured inside the bloc, The Telegraph reported.

"Paris wanted guarantees that a deal to jointly procure weapons would only benefit firms based in the EU," the newspaper reported, quoting European sources.

2121 GMT - Ukraine's Zelenskyy dismisses three governors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued decrees dismissing three regional governors.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai, Odesa Governor Maksym Marchenko and Khmelnytskyi Governor Serhiy Hamaliy were relieved of their duties, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Presidency.

A number of Ukrainian officials have either stepped down or have been relieved of their duties since January 24 after Zelenskyy declared that he would reshuffle officials at various levels in ministries and central and local administrative bodies as well as in law enforcement to build "a strong state."

