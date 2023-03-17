Fast News

Moscow accuses the West of directly participating in the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine after Slovakia became the second of Kiev's allies to provide MIG-29 fighter jets on the 387th day of fighting.

Alongside the jets, Slovakia will also supply part of its KUB air-defence system, Heger said. (AP)

Friday, March 17, 2023

The Kremlin has said fighter jets given to Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia would be destroyed and repeated that Western arms deliveries to Kiev would not change Russia's military aims.

"The supply of this military equipment — as we have repeatedly said — will not change the outcome of the special military operation..." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Of course, all this equipment will be destroyed."

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger had earlier said Slovakia would donate 13 MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, making it the second NATO member to announce such a shipment following a similar move by Poland.

This comes ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia next week for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as Beijing touts a plan to end the grinding Ukraine war.

1228 GMT — Central African summit mulls economic outlook, Ukraine



Heads of state from the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) has began a one-day summit to discuss the region's economy and the impact of the Ukraine war.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, hosting the meeting, declared the summit open before proceedings went behind closed doors.

The six-nation group gathers the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo in addition to Cameroon, in a union around a common currency, the CFA franc.

Several of its members are exporters of oil, whose price has been buffeted by the war in Ukraine.

Audience with His Excellency General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Chairman of the transition, Head of State of the Republic of Chad.#CEMAC#PaulBiya#Cameroon pic.twitter.com/EBKQnEsxc1 — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) March 16, 2023

1215 GMT — EU draft plan shows backing for '1M artillery shells' for Ukraine

The European Council will welcome a plan to provide 1 million artillery shells to help Ukraine fight against Russia at an EU summit next week, according to a draft of the conclusions seen by the German daily Handelsblatt.

The wording of the passage, which calls for facilitating the immediate provision of ammunition to Ukraine, including through joint procurement, could still change before the summit begins on Thursday, reported Handelsblatt.

1213 GMT — China should encourage Russia to withdraw from Ukraine: UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Xi Jinping should use his trip to Moscow to encourage Putin to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, according to a spokesperson.

"If China wants to play a genuine role in restoring sovereignty to Ukraine, then we would obviously welcome that," the spokesperson told reporters.

"We're clear that any peace deal which is not predicated on Ukraine's sovereignty and self-determination is not a peace deal at all. So we will continue to call on China, as we have done before, to join other countries across the world in calling on Putin to withdraw his troops."

1148 GMT — China's Xi to go to Russia on first visit since war began

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Xi's visit to Russia - his first in nearly four years - was in part to promote "peace" but made no explicit mention of the Ukraine war.

Xi's March 20-22 trip comes after China last month published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" and after a senior Chinese diplomat called on Thursday for negotiations in a call with Ukraine's foreign minister.

The plan calls for the protection of civilians and for Russia and Ukraine to respect each other's sovereignty.

However, the United States and NATO have said Beijing's efforts to mediate are not credible as it has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

0914 GMT — Slovakia to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Slovak government has approved sending MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said, stepping up its military assistance to Kiev.

Its fleet of 11 MiG-29 planes was retired last summer and most of them are not in operational condition. It will send those that are operational and the rest will go for spare parts.

Slovakia is the second country to send warplanes to Kiev after Poland. The country will also supply part of its KUB air defence system.

0458 GMT — Wagner claims 'Afghan unit' fights on its side in Ukraine

The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company (PMC) has claimed that people from Afghanistan are fighting as part of the group in Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin said there is an artillery unit that operates US M-777 howitzers and works with Javelin anti-tank tank missile systems that were either bought from the Ukrainian military or were captured in battles.

"Yes indeed, the Afghan fighters of the Wagner PMC work with us in small numbers. Now there is an artillery unit, which at one time was trained to work on American artillery systems, M-777 howitzers, plus it works with Javelin anti–tank missile systems, which we manage to buy from Ukrainian units, or capture," he said.

0108 GMT — Ukraine vows to drag 'war crimes' guilty into local courts, ICC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made no direct reference to the UN-mandated report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in his fresh video address and instead spoke about those killed in the Russian bombing of a theatre in the southern city of Mariupol one year ago.

"Russian bombs destroyed the Mariupol theatre, a building used as a shelter. Women and children were inside. Some people were pregnant, others elderly," Zelenskyy said.

No one knows the death toll for certain.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and created a Cold War chill in international relations.

"The day will come when those guilty of war crimes against Ukraine will appear in the halls of the International Criminal Court and in national courtrooms," Zelenskyy said.

"We will do all the legal work. We will mobilise all the partners that are necessary for this. This is already being done. Every day we bring justice closer to Ukraine."

2200 GMT — Russia calls UN-backed report a 'controlled leak'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that UN-mandated investigative body's report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine has "no legal consequence."

Regarding media reports claiming that the International Criminal Court [ICC] may open two cases against Russia due to its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Zakharova said it was a "controlled leak" aimed at "keeping the topic afloat, but at the same time not to bear any responsibility."

Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute on the ICC and does not have obligations under it, so its decisions will have no legal consequence, she added.

"Therefore, Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Criminal Court will be legally null and void for us," she said.

