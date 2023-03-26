Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 396th day.

Beijing has refrained from criticising Putin's offensive and has touted a peace plan for Ukraine. (AP)

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and the cooperation between their armed forces is "transparent", President Vladimir Putin has said in comments broadcast days after hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

Putin and Xi professed friendship and pledged closer ties, including in the military sphere, during their March 20-21 summit, as Russia struggles to make battlefield gains in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"We are not creating any military alliance with China," Putin said on state television. "Yes, we have cooperation in the sphere of military-technical interaction. We are not hiding this.

"Everything is transparent, there is nothing secret."

China and Russia signed a "no limits" partnership accord in early 2022, just weeks before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

0830 GMT — Japan premier’s visit to Ukraine signals 'strong solidarity' of the West

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s trip to war-hit Ukraine “signalled strong solidarity” of the West with Kiev, according to experts who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

"The timing of the visit is also symbolic," said Jingdong Yuan, an international affairs scholar at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, referring to Kishida’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev earlier this week.

Kishida met Zelenskyy “exactly” when Xi was in Moscow meeting with Putin, he said.

0649 GMT — Ukraine accuses Russia of taking Belarus as a 'nuclear hostage'

Kiev has said Moscow was holding Minsk as a "nuclear hostage" after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to ally Belarus.

"The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter, adding that the move was "a step towards the internal destabilisation of the country".

On Saturday, Putin said he and strongman Alexander Lukashenko "agreed" Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus for almost 30 years, is a key Putin ally.

0634 GMT — Russian campaign looks to recruit additional fighters

A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia, seeking recruits to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine.

As fighting grinds on in Ukrainian battlegrounds like Bakhmut and both sides prepare for counteroffensives that could cost even more lives, the Kremlin's war machine needs new recruits.

A mobilisation in September of 300,000 reservists — billed as a “partial” call-up — sent panic throughout the country, since most men under 65 are formally part of the reserve.

Tens of thousands fled Russia rather than report to recruiting stations.

The Kremlin denies that another call-up is planned for what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, now more than a year old.

0419 GMT — No more 'dangerous' money printing to fund war: Ukraine bank chief

Ukraine will no longer resort to "dangerous" monetary financing to fund the war against Russia, its central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, told the Financial Times in an interview.

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine said that it had "created huge risks for macro-financial stability" when the bank was last year forced to print billions of hryvnia to plug a budget shortfall, adding that an "open conflict" with the government over the issue had been resolved.

"It was a quick remedy, but very dangerous," Pyshnyi told the newspaper.

0116 GMT — Spain's PM to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity" during a state visit to China next week.

Sanchez, speaking to journalists at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic, said he would discuss peace prospects with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Spain, a NATO member whose foreign policy is closely aligned with the United States, is a staunch ally of Ukraine and will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

Last month, Beijing outlined a 12-point peace plan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire. Xi recently travelled to Moscow, where he described China's position on the conflict as "impartial".

2151 GMT — US sees 'no indication' Russia plans to use nukes in Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has said that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation," the Department of Defense's press office said in a written statement.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

We remain committed to the collective defence of the NATO alliance."

2142 GMT — US involved in Nord Stream explosions: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with the conclusions drawn by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that US special services were involved in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

"The American journalist, who has become rather famous now worldwide, carried out such an investigation and as we know, drew a conclusion that the blast on the gas pipelines was organised by the US special services. I fully agree with such conclusions," Putin said, according to TASS news agency.

"I believe that it will be hard to attain this (the truth about the Nord Stream incident), but someday it will probably come out for sure what was done and how," Putin added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies