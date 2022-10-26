Fast News

Russia's Putin urges his government to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed fighting in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has halted Russians, as fighting enters its 245th day.

During the Russian drills, a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the northern Plesetsk launch site. (Reuters)

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Putin monitors practice launches by Russia's nuclear forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise was intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on the country.

During the Russian drills, a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the northern Plesetsk launch site. A Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea launched a Sineva ICBM at the Kura firing range on the far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Poland wary of Russia's potential nuclear threat

Poland’s government is closely monitoring Russia’s movements in neighboring Ukraine to prepare for the Kremlin's potential use of nuclear or chemical weapons, the central European country's deputy defense minister said.

Marcin Ociepa told Polish state broadcaster TVP1 the government believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “may reach for nuclear or chemical weapons" because his country's forces are struggling in Ukraine and that Poland “must be prepared for all scenarios.”

TRT World's Dasha Chernyshova has more from President Vladimir Putin's statements on a "possible" nuclear attack on Russia pic.twitter.com/1XYiRjXCkL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 26, 2022

US sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova

The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country.

The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs "widely recognised for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The designations also include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, who has manipulated "key sectors of Moldova's government, including the law enforcement, electoral and judicial sectors," the statement said. There was no immediate comment from Russia or Moldova.

Russians dig in to defend key city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces say

Squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees, the Ukrainian soldier dismissed media reports that reclaiming the Russian-held port city of Kherson would be a cakewalk.

"They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground," said Vitalii, gripping an assault rifle and nodding at the tree line where his foes were bunkered. "Ukrainian armoured forces need to destroy those defensive lines."

He and others in the unit holding positions north of Kherson that they have watched Russian troops bolstering their lines, helped by newly mobilised conscripts.

They are reinforcing their positions, especially on the flanks.. They believe the deeper they dig themselves in, the safer they will be. A Ukrainian officer

Thousands have quit Ukraine's Kherson region: pro-Moscow official

At least 70,000 people have left their homes in Ukraine's southern Kherson province in the space of a week, a Moscow- backed official in the region said.

"I'm sure that more than 70,000 people left in a week since the crossings were organised," Vladimir Saldo told a regional TV channel, referring to efforts by the region's pro-Kremlin authorities to move residents to the Russian-controlled areas on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

He added that this number may be larger as people could have used their own boats to cross the river instead of organised ferries.

Recent Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have put significant strain on the country's recovery efforts. TRT World's Obaida Hitto has more from capital Kiev pic.twitter.com/DkN4wEBHru — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 26, 2022

Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Dnipro kills 2, wounds 4: Governor

A missile strike in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro has killed two people and left four wounded as Russian strikes on various cities across Ukraine continued.

“A Russian missile that flew into the Dnipro killed two people. According to the specified information, four are wounded. These are two women and two men. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are in bad condition,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentin Reznichenko said on his Telegram account.

Russia says Shoigu discussed alleged Ukraine 'dirty bomb' threat with Indian counterpart

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has held a phone call with his Indian counterpart and raised Russia's concerns about the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, Shoigu's ministry said.

It followed a series of calls Shoigu has held since Sunday on the same topic with NATO defence ministers.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation that Kiev is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" and voiced concern that Moscow is using that as a pretext for a further escalation in the war.

Ukraine assesses increasing Russian strikes with US, UK, French advisors

Ukraine's top presidential aide discussed the growing intensity of Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities with the US, the UK and French advisors.

“Had telephone talks with the US President's national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the UK Prime Minister's national security advisor Tim Barrow and the French President's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne,” Andriy Yermak said in a tweet.

Yermak added that he informed the three advisors of the latest situation on the ground, as well as about the growing intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure with missiles and drones.

Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian PM Meloni - White House

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and discussed their commitment to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, the White House said.

The Meloni government is Italy's most right-wing administration since World War Two and former close ties between Moscow and two of her coalition partners have raised concerns with NATO allies.

Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor: ministry

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

"Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

Ukraine is under so much strain that refugees are being urged not to return until after winter because of energy shortages. Obaida Hitto has more from Kiev pic.twitter.com/qRVoTSjRwI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 26, 2022

Ukraine official: No side preparing to withdraw in Kherson

A senior Ukrainian official has predicted "the heaviest of battles" to come for the partially Russian-occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow's military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces.

"With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," Oleksiy Ares tovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said.

"It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson," according to Arestovych, who did not say when the battle might happen.

Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed in talks to work together to support Ukraine, the White House said.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the "special relationship" that exists between the United States and Britain, and said they would work together to advance global security and prosperity, the White House said in a read-out of the conversation.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression," the statement said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies