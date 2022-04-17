Fast News

Russia has renewed its intensified attacks on the capital Kiev and other cities while President Zelenskyy has called elimination of forces in Mariupol will put an end to talks with Moscow as the conflict enters its 53rd day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol remained extremely severe. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Russia calls Ukrainian forces to surrender in Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry has said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.

Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defence Management, as saying Moscow's offer was prompted by "the catastrophic situation" in the plant as well as "purely humane principles."

He added: "We guarantee that the lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared." Under the terms of the proposed deal, the remaining defenders in the plant would leave between 6 am and 1 pm Moscow time, without weapons or ammunition.

Austria: Putin to cooperate on Bucha investigation

Austria’s chancellor said after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this past week that the Russian president is “in his own war logic” when it comes to Ukraine.

Karl Nehammer told NBC in an interview that he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war and he confronted Putin with what he had seen in Bucha, and "it was not a friendly conversation.”

He said Putin said “he will cooperate with an international investigation, on one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future.”

EU to target Russia's Sberbank, other banks with sanctions

The European Union's forthcoming sanctions on Russia will target banks, in particular Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a German newspaper.

Bild am Sonntag, in an interview, asked her to name the key points of a planned sixth round of sanctions.

"We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 percent of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues," she said. "The top priority is to shrink Putin's revenues," she added.

Russian Mariupol general died, buried

A Russian general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried in St. Petersburg after dying in battle, the governor said.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army, which Russian media identified as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks.

Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying Frolov “died a heroic death in battle” without saying where or when he was killed. Photographs on Russian news websites showed his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with red and white flowers.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies