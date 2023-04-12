Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 413th day.

FILE - A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on April 20, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1203 GMT — Russia has conducted what it said was the successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile, weeks after it suspended participation in its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that a "combat crew successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of a mobile ground-based missile system" from its Kapustin Yar test site.

"The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan) with given precision," it added.

In late February, Putin said Moscow was suspending participation in the New START treaty, under which Russia and the United States had agreed to limit nuclear stockpiles and submit to mutual inspections.

And less than three weeks ago, Putin said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbour and ally Belarus, bringing the arms to the doorstep of the European Union.

While the Russian defence ministry did not specify the type of missile used in Tuesday's launch, it said the exercise's purpose "was to test advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles".

"This launch made it possible to confirm the correctness of the circuit design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems," it added.

In February, Putin said a new kind of ICBM would be deployed sometime this year, following US reports that the weapon had failed a recent test.

0651 GMT — Ukraine seeks more humanitarian aid from India

Kiev has sought more humanitarian aid from New Delhi, India's External Affairs Ministry said as Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova concluded a three-day visit to the South Asian country.

Besides holding discussions on a range of "bilateral and international issues," she handed over a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I was glad to pass @M_Lekhi a letter from Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Ukrainian minister said on Twitter. "As our countries India & Ukraine have mutual interests & visions, intensified dialogue on the highest level will be fruitful for our people and security in the world."

I was glad to pass @M_Lekhi a letter from #Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to 🇮🇳 Prime Minister@narendramodi. As our countries 🇮🇳&🇺🇦 have mutual interests & visions, intensified dialogue on the highest level will be fruitful for our people and security in the world. pic.twitter.com/U6NQe7K5KI — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 11, 2023

"Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment was also shared by her," the ministry said.

India, which has remained neutral on Russia's war on Ukraine, has sent humanitarian aid including medicines and medical equipment to Kyiv.

Dzhaparova also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies, according to the statement.

0731 GMT — UK slaps with new sanctions on Russia

Britain added 11 new designations to its Russia-related sanctions list, an update to the government website showed.

2315 GMT — World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction

The World Bank is ready to do its part in rebuilding Ukraine after the devastation of Russia's invasion, but international financial institutions cannot shoulder the sums involved alone and Western European countries will have to chip in, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Malpass, speaking at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, noted that the World Bank had played a big role in rebuilding Europe's steel industry after World War Two and could play a similar role in Ukraine.

"But the size is daunting," he said, citing a recent estimate that it would cost $411 billion to rebuild Ukraine's economy, or 2.6 times its expected 2022 gross domestic product. The number, calculated by the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and Ukraine, was up sharply from an estimate of $349 billion released last September.

The World Bank's total commitments in 2022 totaled $75 billion, a 50 percent increase from the average.

The European Union had large funding sums that could be brought to bear, Malpass said.

"The bank is prepared to play its role in the reconstruction, but I do need to set the expectations for the world that the amount to rebuild the electricity sector, the road sector, a railroad sector are way bigger relative to the size of the balance sheets of the international financial institutions," he said.

2246 GMT — Russia risks becoming 'economic colony' of China: CIA's Burns

Russia risks becoming an "economic colony" of China as its isolation from the West deepens following the offensive in Ukraine, US CIA Director William Burns said.

"Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China and, in some respects, runs the risk of becoming an economic colony of China over time, dependent for export of energy resources and raw materials," Burns said at an event at Rice University in Houston.

2217 GMT — US seeks to reassure allies after Ukraine-related documents leak

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and defence chief Lloyd Austin have spoken with their Ukrainian counterparts as Washington seeks to reassure its allies after a leaked trove of highly sensitive documents appeared online.

The breach includes classified information about Ukraine's battle against Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of US allies.

A document reviewed by the AFP news agency highlighted US concerns about Ukraine's capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, while the Washington Post reported that another expressed doubts about the success of an upcoming offensive by Kiev's forces.

"We have engaged with allies and partners at high levels over the past days, including to reassure them about our own commitment to safeguarding intelligence," Blinken said

Blinken said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and "reaffirmed our enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence."

Austin, speaking alongside Blinken, said he had also talked to his counterpart in Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov. "He and the leadership remain focused on the task at hand," Austin said, noting that "they have much of the capability that they need to continue to be successful."

Dozens of photographs of documents — some of which also point to US spying on allies and partners including Israel, South Korea and Ukraine — have been found on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, though some may have been circulating online for some time.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies