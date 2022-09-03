Fast News

Rich countries cap Russian oil price while Moscow blocks gas supply to Europe on day 192 of fierce fighting as both sides raise stakes over conflict-torn Ukraine.

A volunteer places a cross with a number to a grave of one of unidentified people allegedly killed by Russia, during a mass burial ceremony in Kiev's Bucha town. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Russia scraps deadline to resume gas flows to Europe

Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT.

But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said it could no longer provide a timeframe for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely.

